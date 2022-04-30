No decision on Habs coach St. Louis' future; too early to discuss Price's: GM

General manager Kent Hughes said it was still too early to discuss the future of interim head coach Martin St. Louis on Saturday morning at the Montreal Canadiens' postseason wrap-up at the Bell Sports Complex in Brossard.

However, Hughes said he would sit down with St. Louis to discuss "in the near future."

The former player agent also said that he does not know if star goaltender Carey Price played his last career game with the Tricolore or not.

He did admit that his knee "is not 100%" and said that the situation will be clarified over the summer.

Hughes was also asked to shed light on the status of captain Shea Weber, who was noticeably absent from the ceremonies held after Habs legend Guy Lafleur died earlier this week.

Hughes said that Weber refused to meet with the media "because he is not comfortable answering questions without saying too much about his injury."

Hughes also said that it is "highly unlikely that he (Weber) will ever be able to return to the game."

Weber's status is directly related to the Candiens' future. Hughes reiterated that he will be reviewing his roster over the summer and that he intends to name a new captain in the fall.

St. Louis is scheduled to meet with the media later Saturday, followed by a select group of players.

The Canadiens finished the season in 32nd and last in the NHL with a 22-49-1 record. It was the Montreal franchise's worst season since the 1939-40 campaign.

The homage to Guy Lafleur will take place Tuesday, May 3.