Quebecor to pull the plug on community television channel MAtv Montréal

Quebecor headquarters is seen as the media company holds its annual meeting Thursday, May 11, 2023 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi Quebecor headquarters is seen as the media company holds its annual meeting Thursday, May 11, 2023 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon