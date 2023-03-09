Quebecers spending more time waiting in emergency rooms than ever before: study
Quebecers are waiting 40 more minutes than they were five years ago at emergency rooms across the province, according to a new study released by the Montreal Economic Institute.
"This has been a steady climb. It's been happening even before the pandemic, and it's just getting worse and worse and worse every year," said Renaud Brossard, communications director at the Montreal Economic Institute.
Patients seeking immediate medical attention will likely wait an average of five hours and 11 minutes.
The longest median wait time is in Chateaugauy at Anna Laberge Hospital. According to the institute, patients spent an average of 10 hours and 27 minutes in the ER in 2022.
Brossard says the hardest hit regions are in Lanaudiere, the Laurentians and Laval.
"We need to realize that the current approach has failed. It has reached its limits and we need to start trying new ways to deliver health care," he told CTV News.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Here's where the Canadian economy stands 3 years into the COVID-19 pandemic
As Canada approaches the three-year mark since the start of the pandemic, Statistics Canada has reviewed how COVID-19 has changed the Canadian economy and society, showing a mixed bag of trends.
Robert Blake, actor acquitted in wife's killing, dies at 89
Robert Blake, the Emmy award-winning performer who went from acclaim for his acting to notoriety when he was tried and acquitted in the killing of his wife, died Thursday at age 89.
N.S. woman wins Maritimes' biggest lotto prize on ticket gifted by grandson
The long-anticipated winner of the Maritimes’ largest lottery prize has officially been announced.
Watch the exchange | Conservative MP called out for 'shameful' comment to Joly during foreign interference hearing
Liberal and NDP MPs called out Conservative MP Michael Cooper over what they described as a 'shameful' and 'completely unacceptable' comment he made to Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly during a hearing on foreign interference.
Loblaw president defends price of chicken; images shared are of 'specialty product'
Loblaw chairman and president Galen Weston defended the price of chicken breast at the company's stores in response to online images showing packages of a premium brand selling for upward of $27 per kilogram.
How to avoid falling for a CRA phone scam this tax season
It's tax season again, which means it's also open season for fraudsters posing as the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) to scam Canadians out of their money and personal information. Here are some steps recommended by the CRA you can take to protect yourself this tax season.
Family of Manitoba woman who died after aborted medical flight sues province
The family of a woman who died during the COVID-19 pandemic is suing the Manitoba government and health agencies, alleging that cuts to health care and improper medical decisions contributed to the death of Krystal Mousseau.
Federal Court approves 'historic' $2.8B residential day schools settlement
A Federal Court judge has approved a $2.8 billion settlement agreement between the Canadian government and plaintiffs representing 325 First Nations whose members went to residential day schools.
Details of U.S. President Joe Biden's official visit to Canada announced
U.S. President Joe Biden will be making an official visit to Canada between March 23 and 24 to meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and his trip to the nation's capital will include an address to Parliament.
Toronto
-
Two men charged after lengthy probe into alleged corruption within $300M redevelopment project at Toronto hospital
Police have charged two men after a lengthy fraud investigation into a $300-million contract awarded in 2015 for the redevelopment of St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto.
-
Weather advisory issued for Toronto as more snow expected Friday
A winter weather travel advisory has been issued for Toronto as parts of the province are set to see another round of snow on Friday.
-
2 teens charged in separate online threats made to two schools in GTA
Two teenagers have been charged in connection with separate online threats made to two schools in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) on Thursday morning.
Atlantic
-
Tim Hortons' Roll Up To Win contest's 'technical error' leaves some Maritime customers feeling duped
Three Maritimers have been left with a bad taste in their mouths after Tim Hortons' Roll up To Win contest told them they won $10,000, when in fact, they had not.
-
N.S. woman wins Maritimes' biggest lotto prize on ticket gifted by grandson
The long-anticipated winner of the Maritimes’ largest lottery prize has officially been announced.
-
'People are scared': N.S. medical clinic sits empty for two years
For two years the medical clinic in Clark’s Harbour, N.S., has been sitting empty.
London
-
Winter weather travel advisory in effect for London region
A winter weather travel advisory has been issued for parts of the region. The snow will start Friday morning in London, Ont., moving east and reaching the Niagara region by Friday afternoon.
-
Fire tears through Norfolk County restaurant
Crews spent Thursday afternoon battling a large restaurant fire south of Simcoe, Ont.
-
Jilted jack-pot winners call out Timmy’s Roll Up to Win
A couple from Tillsonburg, Ont. is brimming with anger after Tim Hortons refused to pay out their $10,000 winning prize in the spring Roll Up To Win contest.
Northern Ontario
-
Jury hears how crime scene DNA, fingerprints were linked to Sweeney murder suspect
Jurors at the trial of Robert Steven Wright spent Thursday listening to DNA and fingerprint experts explain how they helped link Wright to the crime scene.
-
Loblaw president defends price of chicken; images shared are of 'specialty product'
Loblaw chairman and president Galen Weston defended the price of chicken breast at the company's stores in response to online images showing packages of a premium brand selling for upward of $27 per kilogram.
-
Shooting and serious assault in downtown Sudbury within 12 hours
Sudbury police are investigating two serious incidents, a shooting and assault, that happened on the same block downtown over a 12-hour period.
Calgary
-
New study suggests youth suicide attempts increased globally during COVID-19 pandemic
'The kids are, in fact, not alright," said Sheri Madigan, a psychologist at the University of Calgary and a co-author of the study.
-
'No human should have to live in that filth': Advocates call for improvements to Calgary Drop-In Centre
Advocates for the homeless are calling for major improvements to some of the living spaces inside the Calgary Drop-In Centre.
-
Credit card debt stacking up for Albertans amid high inflation, increasing interest rates
A new report suggests Canadian credit card debt soared in the last three months of 2022 amid rising interest rates and high inflation, impacting Albertans.
Kitchener
-
Teen remains in hospital after being hit by LRT in Kitchener
A 16-year-old remains in hospital after they were hit Wednesday by an LRT train in front of a Kitchener high school. Waterloo regional police are still trying to determine the exact circumstances that led up to the incident.
-
Fire tears through Norfolk County restaurant
Crews spent Thursday afternoon battling a large restaurant fire south of Simcoe, Ont.
-
Tim Hortons customers mistakenly told they won $10k in Roll Up to Win contest
Tim Hortons is admitting a “technical error” caused some customers to think they won $10,000 from the coffee giant’s popular Roll Up To Win contest.
Vancouver
-
B.C. orders review into decades-old allegations that Mounties abused Indigenous girls in Prince George
Decades after allegations were first reported to the RCMP that members in Prince George, B.C., sexually harassed and assaulted Indigenous girls in the community, an independent review has been launched by the province.
-
'Tom saved a life': Helipad built in memory of British tourist used in North Shore rescue
When their son went missing while hiking in the North Shore mountains in December 2013, Tom Billings' parents flew from the U.K. to Metro Vancouver to aid in the extensive search.
-
RCMP watchdog investigates handling of environmental protests
The RCMP watchdog is beginning an investigation into the handling of natural resource protests across British Columbia.
Edmonton
-
Second child rescued from sexual abuse in Edmonton area in one of 'worst' cases ALERT has seen
A second young child has been rescued from alleged sexual abuse by a parent in the Edmonton area, the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) team says.
-
Man shot by police at Edmonton funicular had pellet gun, is still in hospital: ASIRT
A man who was shot by Edmonton Police Service tactical officers was still receiving hospital treatment Thursday, a week after the incident at the city's downtown funicular
-
Oilers acquire Ekholm from Nashville for Barrie, Schaefer, 1st rounder
The Edmonton Oilers beefed up their blueline Tuesday afternoon by bringing in 6'4" defenceman Mattias Ekholm from the Nashville Predators.
Windsor
-
Winter weather travel advisory issued for Windsor-Essex with up to 15cm of snow expected
A winter weather travel advisory is in effect for Friday for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Family dog dies in LaSalle house fire, three people displaced
Three people have been displaced and a family dog has died after a house fire in LaSalle. Crews were called to the scene on River Avenue around 8 p.m. for what started as a garage fire but spread to the whole house.
-
Hiatus House asks for help tackling transitional housing project
Hiatus House has high hopes for a transitional housing project in downtown Windsor, Ont. The organization aims to construct a 40 unit building for women and children fleeing domestic violence or trafficking situations on the lot across the street from their current shelter.
Regina
-
Moose Jaw strip mall destroyed by fire
A strip mall in Moose Jaw went up in flames on Thursday night, as fire crews asked the public to avoid the area.
-
Man seen with gun arrested at Cornwall Centre, police investigating
Regina police are investigating after a man with a gun was seen in the Cornwall Centre on Thursday night.
-
Weather advisories upgraded to snowfall, blizzard warnings across southern Sask.
Snowfall and blizzard warnings have now been issued for parts of southern Saskatchewan, upgraded from special weather statements issued early in the day Thursday, according to Environment Canada.
Ottawa
-
City of Ottawa, Ontario government ban TikTok from employees' phones
The city of Ottawa follows the federal, Ontario and Quebec governments and the city of Ottawa in banning the social media app from city-issued mobile devices.
-
Conservation authority warns of spring flooding risk along Rideau River watershed
A local conservation authority is warning of the potential of flooding along waterways in the Rideau Valley watershed this spring due to the heavy snowfall this winter.
-
ER visits for attempted suicide up 22 per cent among youth during COVID-19 pandemic: study
Emergency room visits for attempted suicide rose by more than 20 per cent among children and youth worldwide during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new Canadian-led study.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon court hears Martell had bruises and scrapes on hands days after Moosehunter murder
Ivan Roberto Martell had bruised knuckles, abrasions and scratches on his body when he was taken into custody eight days after Ally Moosehunter’s killing, court heard on Thursday.
-
Sask. man was drugged, sexually abused, held under water while living in group home, lawsuit alleges
Troubling allegations about the way a disabled man was treated by a Saskatchewan group home are emerging from a lawsuit.
-
Saskatoon council approves motion to pull $9M from reserves to cover 2022 shortfall
Saskatoon city councillors passed a series of motions on Wednesday to draw over $9 million from reserves to cover a budget shortfall of nearly $11 million in its 2022 budget.