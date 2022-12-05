What's gone wrong: More than 800,000 Quebecers wait for family doctor
Four years ago, the CAQ promised a family doctor for every Quebecer, but in the last election campaign, it had to admit that wouldn't be possible, which has left many people feeling lost in the system.
Gevevieve Charrette has been on the waiting list for a family doctor for over a year, ever since she learned her doctor was switching to a specialty and giving up her family practice.
"Especially at this time, of the age I am at right now, I'm probably in perimenopause, and I think it's the time I would need the follow-up of a family doctor and go through that process in the upcoming years, but I'm left alone," she said.
According to the health ministry, Charrette is one of 864,062 Quebecers on the waiting list for a family doctor, a list that has more than doubled since 2018.
The head of the Primary Care Division at the MUHC, Dr. Mark Roper, says a full-time family doctor will make more than 2,000 diagnoses per year, everything from high cholesterol, to hypertension, to diabetes. By catching conditions and illnesses early, family doctors can prevent life-threatening complications such as stroke and heart attack, he said.
"For every 100,000 people who do not have a family doctor, we observe an increased mortality of 60 per year," he said, adding that would mean 360 Montrealers die each year because of lack of access to a family physician.
MAJOR HURDLES TO OVERCOME
Roper says one of the larger issues is an unequal distribution of family doctors across Quebec. The province dictates where doctors can work, based on need, through a permit system known as PREM.
In recent years, the CAQ has reduced the number of doctors who can work in Montreal, though Roper said there aren't enough family physicians in some parts of the city.
"We're at about 68 per cent [of people with a family doctor] on average across the island," he said, adding some neighbourhoods in central and downtown Montreal, only hit 58 to 60 per cent.
The province isn't accounting for what's known as 'portability of patients' when it looks at its data, he explained, so it only counts the population of people living in a given neighbourhood.
"What's happening is a lot of people work or study in Montreal, but they live in the 450 area, the suburbs -- but they still have a doctor in Montreal," he said.
By his estimate, around 388,000 non-Montrealers are registered with Montreal family doctors.
- READ MORE: Where are the family doctors?
Quebec's family doctors are also retiring at a much faster rate than they're being replaced, said Dr. Alain Papineau, the president of the Quebec College of Family Physicians.
"We're barely replacing the ones that are leaving," he said, adding 24 per cent of doctors are over 60 years old, and medical students aren't necessarily choosing to specialize in family medicine.
"If you want to go to Montreal and there's no [positions] in Montreal you'll be offered a position in the regions somewhere, not necessarily what you want to do and not where you want to go," he said.
He also believes some students are turned off by that lack of flexibility in the system, and seeing doctors struggle to achieve work-life balance. The relationship between physicians and provincial governments over the years has often been tense, with doctors pressured to take on more patients and with some politicians suggesting they don't work hard enough.
"Physicians are tired. They've given their maximum for COVID, and they're just overwhelmed with their practices right now," said Papineau.
ACCESSING HEALTHCARE FOR CHILDREN
Many parents in Quebec are also struggling to access care for their children, especially in situations that may not require a trip to the emergency department.
Across the province, 427,763 children are without a family doctor.
Philippa Bell's children, ages 5 and 9, fall into another category entirely: those who have a doctor, but who are under-served.
She says their pediatrician is excellent; however, they're almost always booked solid when they try to make an appointment. When their children are sick, Bell and her partner spend a lot of time on the phone and online, trying to get an appointment at another clinic.
"It's stressful because when it's so difficult to have access to care, you don't want to take your child if you don't need to take your child. However, as a non-doctor, how are we supposed to know what is really urgent and what's not?" she said.
Papineau said all children don't need to be followed by one family doctor or pediatrician, though he understands that would be reassuring for parents.
"[Children with] chronic illnesses, asthma, for example, I think those children should have follow-up by a physician or family physician in a team," he said.
Dr. Laurie Plotnick, who heads the emergency department and the Montreal Children's Hospital agreed, adding someone should be following children, but that could be a team of doctors within a family medicine group or nurse practitioners.
"A health-care practitioner who can assess them, follow them, treat them," she said, and added expanding those types of clinics in the Montreal area is difficult because there isn't enough staff. Primary care practitioners already see a huge volume of patients, and there's a shortage of nurses and other health-care workers provincewide.
With many respiratory viruses circulating and hospital emergency rooms overwhelmed, Plotnick recommends checking the Montreal Children's Hospital website for tips on determining if your child needs to go to the ER.
"Certainly a child who's having trouble breathing, not just a stuffy nose, but they really look like they're using all their muscles to breathe," she said. "They're very sleepy when they shouldn't be. Kids are quieter with a fever, but I'm talking about kids who are difficult to wake up when they should wake up. [Children] who are dehydrated, very dry mouth, not urinating, children with head injuries, sleepy, very, very bad headache -- those are kids we need to see."
Plotnick also recommended parents return to preventative measures with their children, such as frequent hand-washing, getting the flu vaccine, keeping children home from school when they're sick, and wearing masks.
MITIGATION MEASURES
For Roper, introducing family medicine groups and super clinics into the health-care network has been a positive change in improving access to care. Not everyone needs to be seen by a doctor, or the same doctor, at every visit, he added. The clinics combine doctors, nurses and other health-care professionals.
The province has also expanded the 811 Info-Sante phone line to include a primary care access point, known as the GAP, to help direct people to the appropriate health service, to ease pressure on emergency rooms.
For children, 811 also includes a feature based on the 'One Call, One Appointment' hotline set up for parents during the Omicron wave. If it's determined a child needs a consultation, someone will help parents book an appointment with the appropriate resource, be it a doctor, nurse or pharmacist.
The province is also opening two specialized clinics in Montreal where people can see nurse practitioners.
Ultimately, it will take a full review of the health-care system, to really improve access to care, Papineau said.
Until that happens, Charrette is still holding onto hope she'll be paired up with a new family doctor.
"Just someone who will have my background history, someone who's able to do all the needed follow-ups, someone who will know what happened in the previous months and years," she said.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin acquitted on 1988 sexual assault charge
A Quebec civilian judge has acquitted Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin of sexual assault over an allegation that dates back to 1988. Judge Richard Meredith said he believes the complainant was sexually assaulted, but said the Crown did not establish beyond a reasonable doubt that it was Fortin who had assaulted her.
Two more 'police' centres run by Chinese authorities found in Canada: report
A human rights organization says it has found dozens of additional overseas Chinese 'police service centres' around the world, including at least two more in Canada.
'Doesn't line up': MPs challenge minister over instances of MAID offered to veterans
Veterans Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay was challenged by MPs on Monday about how the federal government is handling the growing number of veterans who've reported being offered medical assistance in dying.
Permanent residents can now apply to join the Canadian Armed Forces
Permanent residents can now apply to join the Canadian Armed Forces, regardless of whether they have been trained by a foreign military.
'He could've been treated differently': Toronto man dies at home after several visits to local hospital
A Toronto music lover who thrived in the company of others died alone at home following three visits to a local hospital due to severe abdominal pain, according to one of his closest friends.
'The kind of leader I am': Smith accepts sovereignty act amendments from UCP caucus
Alberta's premier says she is OK with her caucus making changes to the sovereignty act bill she introduced last week, while the NDP argued it would be better to scrap it altogether.
U.S. police rarely deploy deadly robots to confront suspects
The unabashedly liberal city of San Francisco became the unlikely proponent of weaponized police robots last week after supervisors approved limited use of the remote-controlled devices, addressing head-on an evolving technology that has become more widely available even if it is rarely deployed to confront suspects.
Man who shot Lady Gaga's dog walker gets 21 years in prison
The man who shot and wounded Lady Gaga's dog walker and stole her French bulldogs last year took a plea deal and was sentenced to 21 years in prison on Monday, officials said.
Loblaw exec pushes back on claim that grocery giant is profiteering from inflation
A Loblaw executive is disputing an accusation that the grocery giant is taking advantage of inflation to drive up its own profits.
Toronto
-
'He could've been treated differently': Toronto man dies at home after several visits to local hospital
A Toronto music lover who thrived in the company of others died alone at home following three visits to a local hospital due to severe abdominal pain, according to one of his closest friends.
-
Seniors lost $4.2M to grandparent scams this year. Here's how one Ontario man had $8,000 stolen
When the phone rang, Stuart Irvine of Mississauga wasn’t sure who was on the other end of the line, but then a voice said, “Grampy, it’s me.”
-
Massive sinkhole swallows part of Dundas Street ahead of the holidays
A massive sinkhole has swallowed a portion of Dundas Street West and with it, local businesses’ hopes of the return to a regular holiday season.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia could be nearly five degrees warmer by 2100: report
A new report from the Nova Scotia government paints a grim picture of how climate change could impact the Atlantic province by the year 2100 if more isn't done to address the crisis.
-
Ottawa calls for project proposals that help internationally trained health workers
A program announced Monday will fund projects to remove barriers preventing qualified new Canadians from working in health care, the federal immigration minister said.
-
Elderly Cape Breton couple lose everything in house fire
Russell and Marie Mauger lived in their home on Tower Road for 40 years, but on Monday, they lost it in a matter of minutes.
London
-
Attempted robbery at south London, Ont. business on Monday
London police are investigating following an attempted robbery at a business located on Wonderland Road on Monday afternoon.
-
One person rescued by firefighters following rollover crash on Hyde Park Road
Emergency crews responded to the scene of a three-vehicle crash in northwest London, Ont. on Monday afternoon that involved fire crews having to rescue one person from a vehicle.
-
Trudeau, Ford mark opening of Canada's first full-scale electric vehicle plant
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Fourd were in in Ingersoll, Ont. Monday to make an announcement about electrical vehicle manufacturing.
Northern Ontario
-
33-year-old man killed in fatal Highway 17 crash
A 33-year-old man from Wawa has been identified as the victim killed in the fatal crash on Highway 17 last week.
-
Sudbury can’t maintain all 24 fire, paramedic stations, report concludes
A review of Greater Sudbury’s 24 fire and paramedic stations has concluded that many of them should be consolidated, a move it said wouldn’t affect service levels or lead to layoffs.
-
MNRF searching for person who shot and abandoned bull moose in northern Ontario
A bull moose was shot and abandoned near Gogama in northern Ontario last month and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry is asking the public to help identify those responsible.
Calgary
-
Southbound Stoney Trail reopens after multi-vehicle crash
Calgary police closed a section of southbound Stoney Trail N.E. on Monday after a multi-car crash involving a semi-truck.
-
Pressure on Alberta Children's Hospital continues; health minister says signs suggest infections may fall
Three days after announcing it will pull staff from children's respite care at Rotary Flames House to help at Alberta Children’s Hospital, the province says it is working to build capacity and hopes better supplies of over-the-counter cold medication will keep kids out of care.
-
Alberta's health minister says help is coming for children's hospitals
Alberta Health Minister Jason Copping says help is on the way to deal with strain on the province's two children's hospitals as they deal with a rise in respiratory illnesses.
Kitchener
-
At least 7 stabbings and knife-related incidents in past week in K-W and surrounding area
At least one expert says it’s too premature to say if there’s been a spike in these types of crimes, but he is taking note of the number of incidents in the last week and their proximity to each other.
-
'This is no way to live': Neighbours raise concerns about Waterloo encampment
Residents in a north-east Waterloo community say a nearby encampment as a point of concern, but city officials admit a solution will take time.
-
Former regional councillors who voted for lifetime benefits 'regret the way in which this unfolded'
The measure, approved during one of the last meetings of the former council’s term, caused a flurry of controversy and some current councillors have already said they plan to try to undo the decision.
Vancouver
-
Metro Vancouver mayor blasts B.C.'s snow response as 'failure,' demands action
The mayor of Delta, B.C. is adding his voice to the chorus of criticism about Metro Vancouver's snow response after drivers were stranded for hours on the region's roads, bridges and highways.
-
B.C. health officials plan for ‘vaccine blitz’ to protect kids during flu season
B.C. health officials are making plans for a vaccine blitz at the end of this week to protect children during influenza season.
-
Mounties seek man who allegedly assaulted woman with young child at Coquitlam grocery store
Mounties in Coquitlam are looking for a man they say assaulted a woman while she was shopping with a young child last month.
Edmonton
-
Deep freeze returns to Edmonton as extreme cold warning comes into effect
An Extreme Cold Warning is in effect for most of central and northern Alberta, including the City of Edmonton and surrounding areas.
-
'The kind of leader I am': Smith accepts sovereignty act amendments from UCP caucus
Alberta's premier says she is OK with her caucus making changes to the sovereignty act bill she introduced last week, while the NDP argued it would be better to scrap it altogether.
-
Alberta's health minister says help is coming for children's hospitals
Alberta Health Minister Jason Copping says help is on the way to deal with strain on the province's two children's hospitals as they deal with a rise in respiratory illnesses.
Windsor
-
'It's going to be tough': Report predicts grocery store prices to keep rising
Food prices in Canada will continue to rise in the New Year, according to a new report.
-
City extends temporary shelter to Dec. 9 to help evacuated apartment tenants
The City of Windsor has extended a temporary shelter to help evacuated tenants of an Ouellette Avenue apartment.
-
Active investigation underway in Forest Glade
Windsor police are informing the public about an active investigation in Forest Glade.
Regina
-
More people in Sask. feel worse about finances year-over-year than any other province: poll
A majority of Saskatchewan residents feel they are worse off financially at the moment than they were last year, according to a recent poll.
-
'It is real life': Overdose crisis reaches new heights, over 1,000 deaths in Sask. since 2020
According to the latest figures from the Saskatchewan Coroners Service, Saskatchewan has set records in drug toxicity deaths year-over-year, since it began publicly tracking figures in 2016. During the pandemic overdose deaths ballooned to heights never before seen — 326 in 2020, up from 179 in 2019, then 410 in 2021.
-
New east Regina fire station expected to open by 2026
The City of Regina purchased a vacant lot in east Regina for the development of a new fire station, expected to be complete by 2026.
Ottawa
-
Traffic stop on 401 leads to dozens of vehicle theft charges
Four people from the Montreal area are facing dozens of criminal charges linked to vehicle thefts after Ontario Provincial Police pulled them over on Highway 401 for a traffic violation.
-
Ottawa shopper fights off men stealing Lexus SUV
An Ottawa Lexus owner emerged from a west end mall to find some men trying to steal his SUV.
-
Canadiens goaltender Carey Price didn't know about Polytechnique mass shooting, team says
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price didn't know about the 1989 Polytechnique massacre that killed 14 women and wounded several others, according to statements made to Radio-Canada. The statement from France Margaret Bélanger, president of Group CH, which owns the Montreal Canadiens, comes two days after the player spoke out against proposed federal gun-control legislation.
Saskatoon
-
Warman woman died in collision with CP train: Sask. RCMP
A woman from Warman died in a collision with a train about 50 kilometres east of Saskatoon on Sunday morning, according to an RCMP news release.
-
Saskatoon woman facing murder charge appears in court
A woman accused of killing a Saskatoon man made her first court appearance on Monday morning.
-
'It is real life': Overdose crisis reaches new heights, over 1,000 deaths in Sask. since 2020
According to the latest figures from the Saskatchewan Coroners Service, Saskatchewan has set records in drug toxicity deaths year-over-year, since it began publicly tracking figures in 2016. During the pandemic overdose deaths ballooned to heights never before seen — 326 in 2020, up from 179 in 2019, then 410 in 2021.