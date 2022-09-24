Quebecers can vote in advance starting Sunday

Quebecers can begin casting their votes this Sunday.

Advance polls will be held on Sunday and Monday, with polling stations open from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Electors can determine where they should vote on their Notice of Registration received through the mail, or via the Elections Québec website.

Voters must ensure they are registered on the list of electors before going to the polls.

Don't forget to bring I.D. in the form of a health insurance card, driver's licence or Canadian passport.

In 2018, 1.1 million Quebec voters -- nearly 18 per cent of the population -- took advantage of their right to vote in advance polls.

In the 2014 election, that number was 19 per cent.

This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on Sept. 24, 2022.