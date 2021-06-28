MONTREAL -- It is now possible to change the type of COVID-19 vaccine for a second dose on the Clic Santé website, which also allows Quebecers to change the location where they will receive their second injection.

The Ministry of Health and Social Services (MSSS) announced Monday afternoon that these changes to the appointment booking platform would come into effect Tuesday. However, The Canadian Press found early Monday evening that these new options had already been activated.

Once they have confirmed their identity and the appointment they were assigned at the time of the first dose, Quebecers who wish to do so will first be invited to choose the vaccine they wish to receive as a second dose.

People who received a first dose of either Pfizer or Moderna vaccine will be able to choose whether they want to continue with the same vaccine or opt for the other manufacturer, since both vaccines use the same technology.

People who have received a first dose of AstraZeneca's vaccine will be able to decide whether to continue with that vaccine or to take one of the other two vaccines -- Pfizer or Moderna -- "after informed consent," the MSSS said.

Once the manufacturer is chosen, the system offers the user the option of choosing where to receive their second dose.

When the time is chosen and approved, the system confirms the change and cancels the second appointment that was originally scheduled.

In recent weeks, many people have found their hands tied trying to move up their second dose on Clic Santé, since it was not possible to change the vaccine.

On June 15, at a press conference, Daniel Paré, Director of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Quebec, confirmed that changes would be made to the portal to facilitate the modification of appointments.

The MSSS still recommends an eight-week interval between the two doses. It also emphasizes that "Quebec is still on track to achieve its goal of having everyone aged 12 and over who wants to be fully vaccinated by August 31."

The province expects to receive 547,560 doses of Pfizer vaccine, 1,744,820 doses of Moderna vaccine and 120,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine this week.

A total of 8,053,529 doses have been administered to date in Quebec.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 28, 2021.