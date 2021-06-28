Full coverage of COVID-19 in Quebec
MONTREAL -- With a steadying decline in the number of new COVID-19 infections in Quebec, officials have declared the entire province is now zoned green.
With the new colour coding comes the lifting of more COVID-19 restrictions.
However, Quebec health authorities still recommend physical distancing and wearing masks for anyone not fully vaccinated against the virus.
Among the new freedoms are:
Some restrictions still apply to restaurants and bars, including only allowing up to 50 per cent capacity, keeping a list of all their customers and making sure there is adequate distance between the tables.
They also cannot sell alcohol after midnight and karaoke and dancing must end by 2 a.m.
With the new rules:
Travel between regions and cities is possible, but some specific travel measures may apply.