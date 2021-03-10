GUADALAJARA, MEXICO -- Quebecers Eugenie Bouchard and Leylah Annie Fernandez made their debut with wins at the Guadalajara Open on Tuesday.

Bouchard defeated American Caroline Dolehide 3-6, 6-1, 6-3 in the first round. Bouchard of Westmount took just an hour and 44 minutes to overcome his opponent.

The 27-year-old Quebecer increased her career record to 2-0 against the 154th player in the world, after beating her on the grass at the Birmingham tournament in 2018.

Bouchard, ranked 144th in the world, will face eighth seed Slovenian Kaja Juvanin the next round.

Last weekend in Lyon, Bouchard lost in the doubles final with Serbian Olga Danilovic.

Fernandez went the distance to beat Russian Anna Kalinskaya 7-5, 4-6 and 6-4 on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old seventh seed from Laval took two hours and seven minutes to oust the 71st ranked player in the world.

First match as a seeded player on the WTA Tour ��



A magnificent point from @leylahfernandez as she outlasts Kalinskaya, 7-5, 4-6, 6-4.#AbiertoZapopan2021 pic.twitter.com/GM1BwrLIKe — wta (@WTA) March 10, 2021

Fernandez, ranked 87th in the world, will face 115th Australian Astra Sharma in the next round.

In doubles, Fernandez and Mexican Renata Zarazua were beaten 4-6, 6-1 and 10-7 by Ellen Perez and Sharma of Australia.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published March 9, 2021.