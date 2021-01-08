SAINT-JEROME, QUE. -- Quebec man Ugo Fredette has been sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole for at least 25 years for killing his ex-wife and another man.



Fredette was convicted of the first-degree murder of his ex-wife Veronique Barbe and Yvon Lacasse.

Superior Court judge Judge Myriam Lachance handed down his sentence at the Saint-Jerome courthouse on Friday morning.

A jury found Fredette guilty in Oct. 2019 for the two murders committed on Sept. 14, 2017. He appealed his guilty verdicts and called for a second trial.

The 45-year-old man stabbed Barbe 17 times, killing her, at her home in Saint-Eustache.

He then fled with a child that day, triggering Quebec's longest Amber alert at the time. He then came across Yvon Lacasse, a 71-year-old motorist, at a rest area, killed him, and stole his vehicle to continue his flight from authorities.

First-degree murder automatically carries a sentence of life in prison, with no possibility of parole for 25 years. The Crown, however, asked that Fredette spend a minimum of 50 years behind bars, 25 years per murder.

Otherwise, Crown prosecutor Steve Baribeau argued in the summer, it would mean that there is no consequence in committing a second murder - not even an additional hour of incarceration.

The possibility of cumulating parole ineligibility periods for multiple murders was added to the Criminal Code a few years ago.

Fredette decided to challenge the constitutionality of this provision.

The man convicted of the Quebec City mosque killing spree that left six dead, Alexandre Bissonnette, contested this before Fredette and his lawyers argued the case before the Quebec Court of Appeal. For this reason, Justice Lachance had to wait for the judgment of Quebec's highest court.

The court ruled last November that this article of the Criminal Code is unconstitutional and that there can therefore be no cumulative periods of 25 years.

The decision allowed Judge Lachance to write her judgment on Fredette's sentence.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 8, 2021.