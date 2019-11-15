MONTREAL -- Ugo Fredette, who was convicted last month of murdering his ex-wife and a stranger, will appeal the guilty verdicts against him.

Fredette, 44, is asking for a new trial, arguing that the judge in his original trial erred in the directives he gave the jury.

Fredette was convicted on Oct. 19 of the 2017 murders of his ex-wife, Veronique Barbe, and that of Yvon Lacasse, a motorist who Fredette encountered while fleeing police following the killing of Barbe. Fredette stole Lacasse's car after killing the man.

This Canadian Press report was first published Nov. 15, 2019.

This is a developing story that will be updated.