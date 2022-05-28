Quebec women's group protests for better abortion rights in front of American consulate
Around two dozen women stood on the Dufferin Terrace in front of the US Consulate in Quebec City to demand better access to abortion for all women both sides of the border and quality public health services.
Some members of the Regroupement des groupes de femmes de la Capitale-Nationale (RGF-CN) were topless with slogans painted across their torso, including "my uterus, my choice," "my body, my choice," and "the future is feminine," while other women had red painted hands and other symbolic bloodstains on their bodies.
Some women held up coat hangers as a dramatic reminder of the lengths some have gone to historically to perform an abortion.
May 28 is the International Day of Action for Women's Health and the women wanted to transform "their bodies into political messages in order to recall their right to fully control their bodies and their maternity," according to the group's release.
"With this action, we want to create a strong and powerful image that demonstrates the violence that these attacks on abortion constitute for women and their physical and moral integrity," RGF-CN spokesperson Élise Landriault-Dupont said in the release. "It is their lives that are put in danger when the right to abortion is attacked."
The RGF-CN chose the American consulate after a leaked Supreme Court memo in early May showed the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling affirming the right to abortion will soon be overturned.
The Quebec group wants to ensure similar sentiments don't migrate north of the border.
"We want to counteract the influence that such a decision could have in Canada," said Landriault-Dupont. "And although there are many attacks on this right here as well, it is important to remember that case law clearly establishes the legitimacy of the right to abortion in Canada."
The group points to wait times, restrictive laws in some provinces, travel distances and unequal access based on residence as issues many women in Canada have accessing safe abortions.
"In the Capitale-Nationale region, there is only one clinic to serve the entire population," the release reads. "The waiting time for an appointment can be as long as four or five weeks. In addition, in Quebec, the non-surgical method (abortion pill) is not easily accessible: waiting times and restrictions imposed by the Collège des médecins du Québec limit its use. 61 per cent of Quebec women are not aware of this option."
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Police inaction moves to centre of Uvalde shooting probe
The actions — or more notably, the inaction — of a school district police chief and other law enforcement officers have become the centre of the investigation into this week's shocking school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
'What happened to Chelsea?' Vancouver march demands answers in Indigenous woman's death
Around a hundred people gathered at noon Saturday at the empty Vancouver home where Chelsea Poorman’s remains were found late last month to show their support for her family's call for answers and justice.
Putin warns against continued arming of Ukraine; Kremlin claims another city captured
As Russia asserted progress in its goal of seizing the entirety of contested eastern Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin tried Saturday to shake European resolve to punish his country with sanctions and to keep supplying weapons that have supported Ukraine's defence.
Canada to play for gold at men's hockey worlds after victory over Czechia
Canada and Finland won semifinal games Saturday to set up a third straight gold-medal showdown between the teams at the IIHF world hockey championship.
Woman with disabilities approved for medically assisted death relocated thanks to 'inspiring' support
A 31-year-old disabled Toronto woman who was conditionally approved for a medically assisted death after a fruitless bid for safe housing says her life has been 'changed' by an outpouring of support after telling her story.
Calling social conservatives dinosaurs was 'wrong terminology', says Patrick Brown
Federal Conservative leadership candidate Patrick Brown says calling social conservatives 'dinosaurs' in a book he wrote about his time in Ontario politics was 'the wrong terminology.'
48K without power one week after deadly storm swept through Ontario, Quebec
One week after a severe wind and thunderstorm swept through Ontario and Quebec, just over 48,000 homes in the two provinces were still without power on Saturday.
Explainer: Where do hydro poles come from?
The devastating storm in southern Ontario and Quebec last weekend damaged thousands of hydro poles across the two provinces. CTVNews.ca gives a rundown of where utility companies get their hydro poles from, as well as the climate challenges in the grid infrastructure.
Truth tracker: Analyzing the World Economic Forum 'Great Reset' conspiracy theory
The World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos was met with justifiable criticisms and unfounded conspiracy theories.
Toronto
-
Three men arrested in human trafficking investigation of 18-year-old
Toronto police are announcing the arrest of three men in a more than six-month human trafficking investigation that involved an 18-year-old girl.
-
Coyote bites child in west end Toronto park: police
Police say a coyote bit a child in a west end Toronto park on Saturday afternoon.
-
One person dead after apartment fire in Toronto’s east end
A person is dead after a fire erupted in an apartment in the city’s east end Saturday morning.
Atlantic
-
Rough road to recovery for N.B. duty-free shop – still holding out hope border traffic will increase
A N.B. duty-free shop owner at the U.S.-Canada border says high fuel costs and lingering requirements at the border are hurting business.
-
How two N.S. Crown attorneys are fighting human trafficking in the province
Two special prosecutors tasked with taking on Nova Scotia's human trafficking cases are sharing some insight into what's currently happening in the province's courts.
-
Hidden gems and buried treasures at the Moncton Record Expo
Vinyl lovers packed a community centre in Riverview, N.B., Saturday in search of a hidden gem or the missing piece to their collection at the bi-annual Moncton Record Expo.
London
-
Church unveils new art installation supporting LGBTQ2S+ community
St. Aidan’s Anglican Church unveiled a new art installation Saturday, in anticipation for pride month
-
Leaders aren’t the only ones doing last second campaigning
As the provincial election campaign winds down the bid to secure critical votes heats up, with two party leaders, Doug Ford and Andrea Horwath, making a stop in London on Sunday.
-
Glen Cairn Community creates mac and cheese domino line for charity
The Glen Cairn community and Glen Cairn School collected over 1300 boxes of mac and cheese to create a domino line that would then be donated to the London Food Bank
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario Autism Coalition holds province-wide protests, including in North Bay
A small but passionate group gathered Saturday to protest the Ford government and autism therapy wait times outside PC MPP candidate Vic Fedeli's campaign office on McKeown Avenue.
-
Support for Sudbury Defeat Depression event exceeds expectations
The Sudbury Defeat Depression Walk/Run returned to Bell Park on Saturday, as the COVID-19 pandemic eases and normal events resume.
-
Dozens of dogs and cats microchipped at Barkfest in North Bay
A long line of cars wrapped around the Humane Society's parking lot in North Bay Saturday morning as dozens of cats and dogs got microchipped.
Calgary
-
Calgary Stampeders fans excited for first pre-season kickoff in 3 years
Fans of the Calgary Stampeders are breathing a sigh of relief and looking forward to watching pre-season football at McMahon Stadium on Saturday for the first time since 2019.
-
Back on the track: Calgary high school athletes compete in city championships for first time since pandemic
More than 600 athletes from 29 schools competed Saturday in the first Calgary high school city championship competition since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
-
'A new beginning': Calgary family in need helped by local charity
A group of volunteers spent their Saturday morning outfitting a Calgary home with new appliances, furniture and food for a family in need.
Kitchener
-
'Whopping, happy-go-lucky, New Orleans-style party': Celebrating the life of Nancy Pauli
The Kitchener-Waterloo Dixieland Jazz Club held a rumpus New Orleans-style wake on Saturday, in remembrance of its long-time director Nancy Pauli. Pauli passed away in February at the age of 81.
-
'It’s very impressive': Local high school students put hand-built electric cars to the test
No driver's license was needed for a group of high-schoolers driving their own electric vehicles through the University of Waterloo campus on Saturday.
-
More than 1,000 kg of waste diverted from landfill during Guelph Re: Purpose Fest
From crayons to corks, car seats, bicycles and batteries, the second semi-annual Re: Purpose Fest took place in Guelph Saturday afternoon.
Vancouver
-
Wave of health care resignations in Northern B.C. as calls grow for audit
A wave of resignations among Northern B.C. health-care workers – including half the doctors in the intensive care unit of the region’s biggest hospitals – is raising alarms among civic leaders already calling for an audit.
-
'What happened to Chelsea?' Vancouver march demands answers in Indigenous woman's death
Around a hundred people gathered at noon Saturday at the empty Vancouver home where Chelsea Poorman’s remains were found late last month to show their support for her family's call for answers and justice.
-
Volunteers stepping up amid spike in Vancouver property crimes
Volunteers in Vancouver are stepping their efforts as the city continues to see a rise in property crimes.
Edmonton
-
'We just want to be a vibrant community': Rally calls for lasting security in Edmonton's Chinatown
An emotional rally outside City Hall Saturday afternoon called for more permanent solutions to help keep Edmonton's Chinatown a vibrant community.
-
Cheremosh Way street renaming honours local Ukrainian dance group
A street in north Edmonton will bear the name of a Ukrainian dance company to honour their more than 50 years worth of contributions to the local arts and culture scene.
-
Festival showcases the best of local African community
Edmontonians in Central McDougall were treated to a taste of diverse African cultures on Saturday.
Windsor
-
96-year-old WWII veteran reunites with wartime motorcycle after seven decades
When 96-year-old Frank Davis woke up Saturday morning from his home in London, Ont., he never expected to find himself grasping the bars of a motorcycle that had played such a crucial role in his life
-
Hiatus over for Windsor Optimist youth band
A two-year hiatus is now over for the Windsor Optimist Youth Band. The group was reunited Saturday during an open recruitment and alumni day celebration.
-
Windsor Regional Hospital to postpone non-emergency imaging scans due to dye shortage
Windsor Regional Hospital is postponing a number of non-emergency diagnostic imaging scans due to an international shortage of contrast dye.
Regina
-
Lumsden High School hosts Gay-Straight Alliance Student Summit
High school students from the Prairie Valley School Division gathered in Lumsden to build and support the LGBTQ2S+ community with the third annual Gay-Straight Alliance (GSA) Student Summit.
-
Environment Canada warns of heavy rain inbound for southeast
Environment Canada released a rainfall warning Saturday afternoon predicting 30-50mm of rainfall for the southeast corner of the province.
-
Canada to play for gold at men's hockey worlds after victory over Czechia
Canada and Finland won semifinal games Saturday to set up a third straight gold-medal showdown between the teams at the IIHF world hockey championship.
Ottawa
-
Hydro Ottawa says goal is to restore power to all customers by the end of the weekend
Hydro Ottawa says "we are close" to restoring power to the "bulk energy system" as crews enter "the last phase" of restoration efforts.
-
Gatineau police investigating stabbing death of 22-year-old man in Aylmer
A 22-year-old Gatineau man died in hospital after being stabbed outside an establishment in Aylmer on Saturday morning.
-
Storm cleanup continues as thousands of Ottawa residents mark eight days of no power
It’s been one week since a devastating storm swept through the nation’s capital, knocking out power to tens of thousands of people.
Saskatoon
-
Fire rips through Saskatoon apartment building overnight
A major fire ripped through a three-story Saskatoon apartment building in the 300 block of 108th Street W overnight on Friday.
-
Early morning shooting incident leaves one dead: Prince Albert police
The Prince Albert Police Service is investigating a homicide after a man was shot in the early hours of Saturday morning.
-
Fans can watch all Sask. teams during 'Football Weekend' in September
The Saskatchewan Roughriders along with other football teams in the province have declared a weekend in September as “Football Weekend” in the province.