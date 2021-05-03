MONTREAL -- A Quebec woman who didn’t believe in the COVID-19 vaccine has left behind an important message for the public hours before the virus claimed her life: get vaccinated.

Family and friends are mourning the death of Gisele Beaudoin, a singer who lived in the Drummondville area. She died Sunday after a short battle with the coronavirus.

Monic Beaudoin shared her sister’s last wishes in a Facebook post on Saturday, while she was still fighting the virus.

"She asked me to tell all of you to get vaccinated because she didn’t believe," Monic wrote.

"Like some of you, she was a conspiracy theorist and anti-masker."

In an interview Monday with the Journal de Montreal, Monic said in the months preceding her sister's death, her sister spiralled into a web of conspiracy theories shared on social media.

"She would get up at 4 a.m. to watch all the videos of these people and send them to us on Facebook," she told the paper. Monic said one of her last wishes was for her husband, Bertrand Bibeau, to get vaccinated, which he will soon.

Others shared their condolences on Facebook after learning about her death, including Barbara Barerre.

"Unfortunately, Gisele never wanted the vaccine. Despite her brave fight with Covid for 5 days, she leaves us today at 4 p.m.," she wrote on social media.

"Sad because even if she didn't believe it, she didn't deserve this."

Gisele was the oldest of seven siblings and had three kids of her own with her husband, according to the bio page on her website.