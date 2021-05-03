MONTREAL -- There are 798 new COVID-19 cases in Quebec, according to the province's health officials, bringing the total number of people infected to 352,678 since the start of the pandemic.

The province recorded two new deaths due to the disease, but none in the last 24 hours.

One death was reported between April 26 and May 1, as well as one at an unknown date. The total number of deaths is now 10,944.

After decreasing for five straight days, hospitalizations rose by 14, bringing the total number of people in Quebec hospitals to 588. Of those, 151 people are in intensive care; down six.

In total 332,577 people have recovered from the virus -- 1,064 more than on Sunday.

On May 1, 25,267 samples were analyzed.