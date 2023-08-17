Quebec woman sentenced to almost 22 years for sending poison-laced letter to Trump
A Quebec woman has been sentenced to nearly 22 years in prison after sending a poison-laced letter to former president Donald Trump.
Pascale Ferrier, 56, agreed to the sentence as part of a plea agreement back in January, but D.C. district court Judge Dabney Friedrich didn't sign off until today.
The French-born Ferrier pleaded guilty to a total of nine biological weapons charges, each of which carries a potential maximum sentence of life in prison.
She was arrested at the Canada-U.S. border in September 2020 and charged with sending Trump a threatening letter laced with the homemade poison ricin.
The letter, intercepted two months before the 2020 presidential election, described Trump as an "ugly tyrant clown" and urged him to give up the race.
Eight of the nine charges are tied to an indictment in Texas, where Ferrier was accused of sending similar letters to police and prison officials.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 17, 2023.
BREAKING | Trudeau to convene N.W.T. wildfires meeting amid territorial emergency, evacuation orders
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will convene a meeting to discuss the wildfires in the Northwest Territories, which prompted the evacuation of areas including the capital of Yellowknife.
As Canada's housing market cools, which cities are seeing the highest price per square foot?
While the latest interest rate hikes might be helping to cool real estate activity in Canada, several smaller markets are seeing an annual increase in the average price per square foot of a home, according to a new survey. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of cities with some of the most and least expensive home prices, based on the average cost per square foot.
Two to five 'major' hurricanes predicted this year: forecasters
Forecasters are saying this year will likely be an above-normal hurricane season due to warming conditions in the ocean.
BREAKING | Canopy Growth sells former Smiths Falls, Ont. chocolate factory back to Hershey Canada
Canopy Growth Corp. says it has entered into an agreement to sell its Hershey Drive facility in Smiths Falls, Ont. to Hershey for $53 million.
Britney Spears' husband files for divorce, source tells AP
Britney Spears' husband, Sam Asghari, has filed for divorce from the superstar 14 months after they were married, a person familiar with the filing said late Wednesday.
Heat wave and dry winds causing 'extreme' fire behaviour: BC Wildfire Service
The British Columbia Wildfire Service says hot and dry weather is contributing to “extreme fire behaviour” in the southern Interior as a ridge of high pressure settled over the province this week, sending temperatures soaring and further drying fuel in the forests.
Dogs that mauled 9-year-old girl in Newmarket, Ont. had been reported before attack: animal services
The dogs that mauled a 9-year-old girl Newmarket, Ont. last month while she was viewing puppies for sale with her father had been previously reported to animal services, CTV News Toronto has learned.
Is it sexual assault to secretly record intimate encounter? Ottawa case sparks debate
Secretly filming and sharing footage of consensual sex constitutes a sexual assault, according to an Ottawa judge's recent ruling, sparking a debate over how courts view consent in cases involving technology.
