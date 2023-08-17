Quebec woman sentenced to almost 22 years for sending poison-laced letter to Trump

This photo provided by the Hidalgo County (Texas) Sheriff's Office, showing the booking photo of Pascale Ferrier. Ferrier, accused of mailing a package containing ricin to the White House, included a threatening letter in which she told President Donald Trump to “give up and remove your application for this election." Ferrier has been sentenced nearly 22 years as part of a plea agreement. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, HO - Hidalgo County (Texas) Sheriff's Office This photo provided by the Hidalgo County (Texas) Sheriff's Office, showing the booking photo of Pascale Ferrier. Ferrier, accused of mailing a package containing ricin to the White House, included a threatening letter in which she told President Donald Trump to “give up and remove your application for this election." Ferrier has been sentenced nearly 22 years as part of a plea agreement. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, HO - Hidalgo County (Texas) Sheriff's Office

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon