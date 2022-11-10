Quebec woman accused of mailing poison to Donald Trump reviewing plea offer: lawyer

Washington -

A lawyer for the Montreal-area woman accused of mailing poison to former United States president Donald Trump says she is likely to accept a plea deal.

Federal public defender Eugene Ohm told a Washington D.C. District Court today that his client has a number of questions about the details of the offer made by federal prosecutors.

Pascale Ferrier, 55, is alleged to have mailed in September 2020 an envelope containing the poising ricin to the White House and faces four federal charges in the U.S. capital.

The plea deal would also cover the 16 federal charges that Ferrier faces in Texas, where she is alleged to have mailed poison to several law enforcement officials.

Ferrier is detained in a Washington D.C.-area jail and is scheduled to be back in court Jan. 5.

Ohm says he needs time to review the complex deal with Ferrier.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2022.