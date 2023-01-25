Poison pen: Quebec woman pleads guilty to sending Trump, others ricin-laced letters

This photo provided by the Hidalgo County (Texas) Sheriff's Office, showing the booking photo of Pascale Ferrier. Pascale Ferrier was arrested on Sept. 20 at the New York-Canada border THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, HO - Hidalgo County (Texas) Sheriff's Office This photo provided by the Hidalgo County (Texas) Sheriff's Office, showing the booking photo of Pascale Ferrier. Pascale Ferrier was arrested on Sept. 20 at the New York-Canada border THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, HO - Hidalgo County (Texas) Sheriff's Office

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Homosexuality not a crime, Pope Francis says

Pope Francis criticized laws that criminalize homosexuality as 'unjust,' saying God loves all his children just as they are and called on Catholic bishops who support the laws to welcome LGBTQ2S+ people into the church.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon