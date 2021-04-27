MONTREAL -- A 54-year-old woman has died in the province after receiving the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, Quebec's public health director Horacio Arruda confirmed Tuesday.



“We just had our first patient who has died of a thrombosis, cerebral thrombosis, following vaccination from AstraZeneca," said Arruda in a news conference. "This is an event that is rare. We knew that it might happen. We have a risk of default one in every 100,000 doses today."



Arruda said it was a risk the province knew it was taking, and that the benefits outweigh the risks.



"It puts a face on a statistic and for us, statistics are always people, and there's no way of knowing who the person is who is going to react that way," he added. "People don't get vaccinated to die. It's rare, and we can't predict it. But for the population at large, vaccination remains beneficial."

"I'm very sad to know that a 54-year-old woman in good shape... died because she was vaccinated," added Quebec Premier Francois Legault.

“Unfortunately these cases happen... I think people will still continue getting vaccinated," he added. “It’s very unfortunate and we’re sad about it, but unfortunately, that’s the price of vaccination.”



Montreal's MUHC confirmed the death occurred in one of its hospitals.

"The MUHC confirms the death of a person in one of our hospitals, possibly linked to the Astra Zeneca vaccine. However, confirmatory tests are pending. For confidentially reasons, we have nothing else to add at this point," said an MUHC spokesperson in an email.



More than 400,000 people have been vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine in the province so far.



Health officials said there are two or three people still under surveillance for blood clotting, though its not confirmed whether those cases are a result of the AstraZeneca vaccine.



"There's probably been two cases that are confirmed. Unfortunately (there is) the case that I just announced of the person who died," said Arruda. "Another person who had a thrombosis, but who had treatment and who is recovering. And the other two people as well, for whom were waiting for confirmation."



This is a developing story and will be updated.

