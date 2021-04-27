MONTREAL -- On May 3, Montreal and Laval's 8 p.m. curfew will return to 9:30 p.m.

Premier Francois Legault announced the changes during a Tuesday press conference, joined by Public Health Director Dr. Horacio Arruda and Health Minister Christian Dube.

This press conference began at 1 p.m. and is still ongoing. To watch live, click here.

Legault said the situation is improving, as cases in several regions continue to trend downwards.

“This makes us optimistic, but prudently so,” said the premier. “We are really finishing up in this tunnel, but we don’t want to be hit by the train on our way out.”

Some restrictions are being maintained, however, and even extended.

“There really is no leeway in the Outaouais region,” he said, adding that lockdown measures will be extended by one week, to May 9.

Primary schools, as of next Monday, and most service centres in the Quebec City region and Chaudiere-Appalach regions will reopen, with the exception of the Lac Etchemin and Bellechasse.

High schools will remain closed, and the curfew will remain at 8 p.m. in those areas.

DEATH FOLLOWING ASTRAZENECA BLOOD CLOT

Health Director Arruda also announced that a Quebecer has died due to a blood clot after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine.

"I would like to present my sincerest condolences and sympathies to the family," said Arruda.

The province will continue to administer the vaccine, since COVID-19 itself presents a higher risk of blood clotting.

-- This is a developing story that will be updated.