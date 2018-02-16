

The Canadian Press





The Quebec government is changing course on a controversial policy and will now allow parents to accompany their sick children on emergency air evacuations.

Health Minister Gaetan Barrette says at least one parent will be permitted to join their children on air ambulance flights.

Barrette adds the pilot will have final say whether the parent or relative can be brought on board, taking any security questions into consideration.

The policy was being challenged by a trio of Montreal physicians who wrote to the Quebec government in December calling for a change.

They urged the Health Department to act, saying the policy disproportionately affected northern Inuit and First Nations communities.

The doctors say sending children from remote areas to hospitals alone was traumatic and could lead to issues in giving them treatment.