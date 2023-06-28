Quebec wildfires: Lebel-sur-Quévillon residents will be able to return to their homes as of Saturday

The residents of Lebel-sur-Quévillon, who were forced to leave their homes six days ago and for the second time in a month because of the forest fires, will gradually be able to return to their homes on Saturday, July 1.

However, the small Nord-du-Québec municipality is not out of the woods yet.

During his daily press briefing, held on the municipality's Facebook page, Mayor Guy Lafrenière shared the good news with his fellow residents.

"The temperatures of the last few days and those forecast for July make a possible return possible," he said on Wednesday. "After consulting with the emergency committee, SOPFEU, the public safety committee and the civil safety committee, we have decided on a gradual return to the municipality starting on Thursday, June 29, with residents returning on Saturday, July 1."

Further details of the reintegration procedure should be revealed at the next press briefing, scheduled for Thursday at 11 a.m.

However, Lafrenière pointed out that Lebel-sur-Quévillon is still under emergency measures.

"It is still forbidden to make open fires, to go into the forest, and the campsite will remain closed," he said.

Given that fires are still raging near the municipality, despite rainfall of between 15 and 40 millimetres in the area over the past two days, "there is a possibility of a third evacuation in July, and that is out of our control," warned the mayor.

"There is a risk that fires will return in force in July," he reiterated. "However, we think it would be unrealistic to wait until all these fires are under control, as we would still be evacuated for four to six weeks."

The evacuation notice in force since last Friday was lifted on Tuesday evening, and members of the Mistissini Cree community were returning to their homes on Wednesday.

ACCEPTABLE AIR QUALITY

Very early on Wednesday morning, Environment Canada issued a smog warning for the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region and the Lower Laurentians. A special air quality bulletin was issued for the north of the province.

However, air quality was considered good or acceptable in most regions of Quebec, according to the air quality index of the provincial Ministry of the Environment, the Fight against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks.

On Wednesday morning, SOPFEU counted 73 fires still active in the intensive zone and 37 others in the northern zone.