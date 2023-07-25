Quebec wildfires are spreading, getting more intense

Eight forest fires went back out of control over the weekend in northern Quebec, as intensity and spread indices increased.

However, Quebec's forest fire prevention agency (SOPFEU) reported late on Monday that the rain of the previous 24 hours in the Jamésie region may have meant that some fires further north in the northern zone could be considered to have been contained by the rain.

However, SOPFEU predicted that the lack of precipitation on Monday and Tuesday could significantly stimulate fire activity.

The situation, therefore, remained worrying for the agency.

North of the 51st parallel, SOPFEU was only fighting fires threatening communities or strategic infrastructure, such as Hydro-Québec facilities or access roads, on Monday.

However, no communities or municipalities were directly threatened by fire.

In the Radisson region, a major fire management team from the United States took charge of the fires burning north of the Eastmain river.

One hundred and sixty operational resources were on site on Monday, including 12 forest firefighters, 120 French forest firefighters and seven helicopters.

Crews were also deployed on the Billy Diamond Road, the access road linking Matagami and Radisson, which is still threatened by fire.

The same applies to Relais 381, a strategic point on the Billy Diamond Road for refuelling.

Access roads to the communities of Waskaganish and Eastmain were also in danger of being attacked by flames.

On Tuesday morning, 70 forest fires were active in the northern zone and 17 in the rest of Quebec.