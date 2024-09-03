First-ever West Island Pride event coming to Pointe-Claire

The West Island LGBTQ2+ Centre announced that it would hold the first-ever West Island Pride celebration in September.

The centre, which was founded in 2011, announced the schedule for the Sept. 14 event that will feature music, a variety show, awards and other activities in Edgewater Park in Pointe-Claire.

"West Island Pride is about celebrating our local community and unifying the community in love and support for our 2SLGBTQIA+ friends, families and neighbours," said the centre's executive director, David Hawkins. "It's an increasingly scary world out there for a lot of queer people with everything going on socially and politically, and so it's important we make intentional spaces locally to celebrate and uplift the 2SLGBTQIA+ community here in the West Island."

The event will be free of charge and run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.