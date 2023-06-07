Quebec wilderness outfitters hit hard by fires and forest access ban
Quebec's massive wildfires have forced most of the province's wilderness outfitters to shut down during one of their busiest seasons.
While some have been closed due to active fires, dozens of others have been forced to cancel reservations by a government order limiting access to forests in much of the province.
Dominic Dugré, the president of Fédération des pourvoiries du Québec, an industry association, said that of the more than 500 outfitters who operate in Quebec's forests, 350 have been forced to close.
"These are the best weeks of the year," he said in an interview Tuesday. "It's the peak for trout fishing, walleye, bear hunting, so those are precious weeks for the profitability and sustainability of the operations."
Dugré said only one outfitter's operation has been confirmed to have burned, but it's impossible to know whether others in the fire zones have been damaged or destroyed.
"There is insurance for the infrastructure, but there's no insurance for the loss of revenue, and we're talking about thousands and thousands of dollars each day," he said. "So, if the situation is still here in two weeks, we're talking about hundreds of thousands of dollars for a single outfitter."
While some hunters and anglers might be able to return later in the year, or change their bookings to next spring, he expects most will ask for refunds.
Dugré said he hopes there will be government compensation for the lost revenue.
"An unprecedented situation needs unprecedented remedies and support," he said.
Gilles Trudel, who owns Wetetnagami Outfitter, around 80 kilometres from the evacuated town of Lebel-Sur-Quévillon, said he doesn't know whether his seven camps are still standing.
Trudel said he left the area along with his customers and staff on Thursday, at the recommendation of Quebec's forest fire prevention service, SOPFEU.
As of Saturday evening, access to the area and many other forests was restricted by the provincial government.
"At the moment, I don't know, because we don't have road access, so we can't go there. We can't fly over in a plane because of the smoke. I was in contact with SOPFEU and they're not flying over our sector anymore because they're concentrating their efforts on areas where people live, like Lebel-sur-Quévillon and Normétal," he said.
June is his busiest month and peak fishing season, so the fires are a blow to his business.
"The longer it goes on, the more it threatens," he said. "We had three years of pandemic and now we're hit again. It's very difficult."
He, too, thinks there should be government aid for those affected by the fires, like there was for those affected by recent flooding in the province.
"It's also a natural disaster. They should help people who are affected by the forest fires," Trudel said.
Asked about aid for outfitters, Quebec Natural Resources Minister Maïté Blanchette Vézina called the situation "exceptional" and said the government is reviewing existing support programs.
"We don't want to let regional economies down," she told reporters in Quebec City. "We will adapt quickly by adjusting our measures."
Smoke rises from burning trees near Chapais, in Northern Quebec, on Friday, June 2, 2023, in this image provided by the fire prevention agency known as SOPFEU. Quebec's massive forest fires have forced many of the province's wilderness outfitters, still recovering from travel restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic, to shut down. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-SOPFEU Prevention and Communications-Audrey Marcoux
In Clova, Que., a small hamlet around 325 kilometres northwest of Montreal, residents and firefighters — along with a change in weather conditions — combined to avert disaster from a forest fire on Monday.
But Jean-Lou Simard, co-owner of Caesars North Camps, said his fly-in fishing and hunting operations run out of the community are still in jeopardy.
"As to how long this is going to last, I have the impression that we're talking about weeks, plural, so it's another heavy blow for us, there's no doubt," he said in an interview.
Many outfitters operate in Crown land zones that are managed by local non-profits, known as ZECs.
Guillaume Ouellet, the president of the association that represents those groups, said that of the 63 zones in the province, 53 are in forests that have been closed. He said he was aware of active fires in just five zones as of Tuesday afternoon.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 7, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadians want revenge on Bernardo, but that's not how prison works: ex-official
One of the architects of the law that governs Canada's prison system says it's understandable people want revenge on killer and serial rapist Paul Bernardo, but that's not what the prison system is designed for.
Prince Harry back in court for second day of grilling over U.K. tabloid claims
Prince Harry was back in the witness box at the High Court in London on Wednesday for a second day of grilling over his allegations that British tabloids targeted him with phone-hacking and other unlawful behaviour.
Bank of Canada to announce interest rate decision this morning
The Bank of Canada is set to announce its interest rate decision this morning as speculation about another rate hike heats up.
Johnston to launch foreign interference hearings in July, calls allegations of bias 'quite simply false'
Canada's special rapporteur on foreign interference David Johnston calls the allegations swirling around his objectivity 'quite simply false,' and said Tuesday he plans to push ahead with his work, launching public hearings next month
'An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure': Experts say a national fire service could help battle wildfires
During a record-setting wildfire season, experts say prevention of more disasters is important, citing a Canada-wide fire service could help mitigate blazes.
Pope Francis to undergo intestinal surgery under general anesthesia
Pope Francis went to the hospital Wednesday to undergo abdominal surgery to treat an intestinal blockage, two years after he had 33 centimeters (13 inches) of his colon removed because of an inflammation and narrowing of the large intestine.
Tim Hortons to launch credit card through mobile rewards app
Tim Hortons is launching a credit card that can be used through its mobile app, the latest move into an increasingly competitive rewards space.
5 things to know for Wednesday, June 7, 2023
Special Rapporteur David Johnston will launch foreign interference hearings in July, travellers from 13 more countries are now eligible to visit Canada without a visa, and rent across Canada climbs.
Two winning tickets sold for Tuesday's $70 million Lotto Max jackpot
Two lucky lottery ticket holders in British Columbia and Ontario will split the $70 million Lotto Max jackpot.
Toronto
-
Lanes closed on Hwy. 404 north of Toronto due to fatal crash
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal crash on Highway 404 this morning.
-
3 people attacked by dog in Burlington, animal shot dead by police
A dog has been shot dead by police after three people were attacked in Burlington Tuesday afternoon, police say.
-
More fire bans issued as smoke from Ontario, Quebec wildfires lingers in Toronto
More fire bans have been put into effect as wildfires continue to burn in Quebec and northern Ontario.
Atlantic
-
Barrington Lake wildfire 'being held,' not expected to move weather permitting
A record-size wildfire in Shelburne County, N.S., isn’t likely to move if conditions don't change, officials say.
-
'They lost everything': Halifax evacuees grapple with new normal
Officials gave the outside world its first look inside the destruction from the Halifax-area wildfires Tuesday.
-
Nova Scotia estimates up to 100,000 people affected by online security breach
As many as 100,000 Nova Scotians may have had sensitive personal information stolen in a global privacy breach affecting a file transfer system used by the provincial government, officials confirmed Tuesday.
London
-
Vigil for Afzaal family hears Islamophobia promises made by province and feds still unfulfilled
Two years after four members of the Afzaal Family were killed in an apparently deliberate attack, words haven’t always translated into action.
-
'Widespread smoke' prompts special air quality statement
As wildfires continue to burn in Northern Ontario and Quebec, a special air quality statement has been issued for London and surrounding areas.
-
'We are trying to get to Grand Bend': G2 driver charged after travelling 60 km/h over the speed limit
An 18 year old from Kitchener, Ont. is facing stunt driving charges after OPP clocked them allegedly speeding 150 km/h because they were 'trying to get to Grand Bend.'
Northern Ontario
-
3 people attacked by dog in Burlington, animal shot dead by police
A dog has been shot dead by police after three people were attacked in Burlington Tuesday afternoon, police say.
-
Travellers from 13 more countries now eligible to visit Canada without a visa
Canada is expanding the list of countries whose residents are eligible to visit this country without a travel visa.
-
Two winning tickets sold for Tuesday's $70 million Lotto Max jackpot
Two lucky lottery ticket holders in British Columbia and Ontario will split the $70 million Lotto Max jackpot.
Calgary
-
Proposal to increase number of city councillors in Calgary stalls out, but will see further consideration
Tuesday night, councillors debated a proposal that could have seen their numbers grow by as many as six before the end of the decade.
-
Expected hot, dry summer means more fire, smoke coming to Alberta
As the definition of a typical Canadian summer evolves, experts say 'hot' and 'dry' could be the buzzwords of the season.
-
Calgary's Ukrainian community holds rally in response to dam destruction
Calgary's Ukrainian community held an emergency rally on Tuesday night in response to the destruction of a dam in southern Ukraine.
Kitchener
-
Wildfire smoke from Quebec, northern Ontario lingers in K-W
A haze is lingering in the air and there’s a faint smell of smoke in areas across southwestern Ontario as wildfires continue to burn in Quebec and northern Ontario.
-
Trustee brings school board to court over temporary suspension for alleged breach of conduct
A trustee with the Waterloo Region District School Board brought the board to court on Tuesday, arguing that a suspension handed to him in 2022 was unfair and unreasonable.
-
OPP turn to Six Nations residence in search for Amber Ellis
The search for Amber Ellis, a Hagersville woman reported missing in March 2021, is returning to the community where she was last seen.
Vancouver
-
B.C. prepares for fire evacuations, displacements amid healthcare staffing crisis
The officials tasked with preparing for and responding to natural disasters in the province are bracing for widespread evacuations of B.C. communities amid tinder-dry conditions that are already prompting dire wildfire predictions.
-
Drinking alcohol will be allowed in some Burnaby parks this summer
Visitors will be able to legally drink booze in some Burnaby parks starting June 23, as city councillors voted in favour of an alcohol in parks pilot project on Monday.
-
Vancouver lifeguard shortage not to blame for reduced West End pool hours, park board says
The chair of the Vancouver Park Board says he has received several complaints since expanded hours at Second Beach Pool went away.
Edmonton
-
'We never give up': RCMP helicopter joins search for 14-year-old boy in North Saskatchewan River
An RCMP helicopter is assisting with the search for the 14-year-old boy who went missing in the North Saskatchewan River nearly 48 hours ago.
-
Bank of Canada to announce interest rate decision this morning
The Bank of Canada is set to announce its interest rate decision this morning as speculation about another rate hike heats up.
-
Michael White, convicted of killing pregnant wife, gets full parole
An Edmonton man convicted of killing his pregnant wife and dumping her body in a ditch has been granted full parole.
Windsor
-
Active police investigation continues Wednesday on Northway Ave
Windsor police are on the scene of an active investigation near a new housing development in the city’s west end.
-
Estranged husband charged with first-degree murder of missing woman
Windsor police say they have arrested a Michigan man for the murder of his estranged wife, who was reported missing last month.
-
Windsor's air quality impacted by wildfires across the country
Smoke from wildfires burning across Canada is beginning to cause poor air quality in Windsor.
Regina
-
Trial for man accused of brother's death resumes, appears in court by video
The trial for the man accused of his brother’s death resumed on Tuesday morning, with the accused appearing in court by video.
-
Local powerlifting athlete to compete in Special Olympics World Games in Germany
Regina’s Aaron Higgins will compete at the 2023 Special Olympics World Games in Berlin, Germany at the end of the month in powerlifting.
-
Regina city councillor's decision to 'reply all' could result in reprimand
Regina city council will have a decision on its hands Wednesday, about whether a reprimand is needed for Coun. Andrew Stevens after he disclosed a confidential report.
Ottawa
-
Special Air Quality Statement
Special Air Quality Statement | Wildfire smoke blankets Ottawa for a third day
Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for Ottawa, with the air quality at 10+ "very high risk" at 6 a.m.
-
Ottawa plans to hire 120 new paramedics after record 1,806 'Level Zero' events in 2022
The city of Ottawa is looking to hire 120 new paramedics over the next three years, as the service deals with a record number of 'Level Zero' events, paramedics wait longer to transfer patients in hospitals and the service sees "unprecedented increases" in call volumes.
-
After years of delays, ground breaks on the future Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Ottawa
It's the opening act, with guitar-shaped shovels in the ground for the future Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Ottawa.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon bakery sees business rise after hiring newcomers from Ukraine
A willingness to hire newcomers to Canada has brought new business to Nestor’s Bakery.
-
City emails reveal how a Saskatoon shelter was relocated and shed light on early concerns
While Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC) publicly mulled moving its downtown emergency shelter to a location on 20th Street near the city's core, city documents reveal the wellness centre's present Fairhaven area location was heavily favoured early in the process.
-
Powerful Sask. storm winds rip barn off foundation, destroy grain bins
A farmer near the village of Goodsoil says wind storms that tore through northwestern Saskatchewan on Monday nearly sucked his father out of the house.