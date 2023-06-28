Quebec truck driver in critical condition after highway accident

A truck driver was rushed to hospital in in critical condition after driving off the road in Bury, Que., in the Eastern Townships, late Wednesday afternoon. His passenger also suffered serious injuries, but their condition is not critical.

The accident occurred around 4:30 p.m. on Highway 214, near the intersection with Highway 108.

According to Quebec provincial police, the truck was heading west. “The driver lost control on a curve and ended up in the ditch," said police spokesperson Camille Savoie.

Both occupants were sent by ambulance to hospital.

An investigator was dispatched to the scene to determine what caused this accident.

-- This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on June 18, 2023