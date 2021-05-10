MONTREAL -- Quebec Solidaire has put forward 21 proposals to revamp the French language charter in Quebec, including everything from reinforcing Bill 101 to reforming the Office québécois de la langue française (OQLF).

The party has dubbed it the “orange book,” using inspiration from Camille Laurin’s white book that he brought forward in 1977. Laurin is often referred to as the father of Quebec's language law, also known as Bill 101.

Some of the ideas brought forward include stopping English from being a requirement when hiring unless an employer can demonstrate it is essential knowledge for the job. That requirement must be made clear in the job offer.

QS also wants to apply Bill 101 to business with 10 or more employees and make further changes to the OQLF, including a special office that is dedicated specifically for Montreal.

The party said the OQLF would benefit from increased financing to accomplish its mission.

“We know that the problem is in Montreal so we want the government to open an office for the OQLF in Montreal,” said Mercier MNA Ruba Ghazal. “Simon Jolin-Barrette has opened one in Drummondville or Laval. It’s good but we know that .... the decline of French is in Montreal, in the downtown.”

However, Quebec Solidaire does not want to extend Bill 101 to CEGEPS or decrease funding to English CEGEPS or universities.

The last point on the party’s long list of changes to promote French is Quebec independence.

The provincial government has said any changes to the French charter will be presented before the end of the parliamentary session on June 11.