    • Quebec to spend nearly $42 million for an agricultural innovation centre

    Quebec Premier Francois Legault was in L'Assomption on Friday, March 22, 2024 to announce nearly $42 million for an agritechnology centre. (Francois Legault, X) Quebec Premier Francois Legault was in L'Assomption on Friday, March 22, 2024 to announce nearly $42 million for an agritechnology centre. (Francois Legault, X)
    Quebec Premier François Legault was in his riding of Assomption Friday to announce nearly $42 million to establish an agroscience and agritechnology innovation centre in Lanaudière.

    The Agtech organization will receive $41,693,250 to support the establishment of an agroscience and agritechnology innovation centre in the municipality northeast of Montreal.

    According to the government's news release, this centre will include "laboratories, technological workshops, offices, meeting and training rooms as well as a state-of-the-art greenhouse complex, which will make it possible to test and validate agricultural technologies and plant bioproducts in a controlled environment."

    Legault said the centre is meant "to increase the productivity" of market gardeners.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 22, 2024.

