The Quebec government is reviewing the services provided to a man who killed his two children before dying by suicide in a Tetreaultville home on Tuesday.

"We're all grieving. I'm grieving and I think the population of Quebec is grieving. This is a terrible, terrible drama – a tragedy, really," Health Minister Danielle McCann said Wednesday.

McCann said some health services had been provided to the man and that youth services were also involved.

"We will review everything that was done. I know there were services that were given for this man and even that there was … a call for youth services," she said.

McCann said youth services workers were "very affected" by the incident.

The bodies of a seven-year-old boy and five-year-old girl, as well as their 40-year-old father, Jonathan Pomares, were found in a home on Curatteau Street near Pierre-de-Coubertin Avenue Tuesday night. Montreal police said officers found "signs of violence" on the children.

Pomares was in the early stages of separating from the children's mother.

The Quebec government is holding a forum in Quebec City on Oct. 28 and 29 to discuss mental health issues in adults, as part of a larger goal to draft a mental health action plan.

"What is fundamental is how we will better accompany people who have this kind of distress – suicidal ideas. That's what we want to do," said McCann.



If you or someone you know is in crisis, here are some resources that are available:

Suicide Action Montreal (1-866-277-3553)

Crisis Services Canada (1-833-456-4566 or text 45645)

Centre for Suicide Prevention (1-833-456-4566)

Kids Help Phone (1-800-668-6868)

If you need immediate assistance call 911 or go to the nearest hospital.