QUEBEC CITY -- Quebec social assistance program providers will reimburse transportation costs for those who need to travel to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

People already recieving social assistance are eligible for the subsidy. It was the same case a few years ago during the vaccination campaign against the H1N1 flu.

Minister of Labour, Employment and Social Solidarity Jean Boulet explained that the government is sensitive to the difficulties Quebecers are experiencing during the pandemic adding that due to the acceleration of the vaccination campaign in the province, the reimbursement measure will promote greater access for providers of social assistance programs to vaccines to protect the population against the novel coronavirus.

Boulet reported that since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, his ministry has closely monitored the effects of the health crisis on people and families in a situation of poverty and social exclusion.

Providers wishing to take advantage of the reimbursement measure are invited to contact their agent at their local Services Quebec office.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published March 17, 2021.