Quebec to receive 1,500 new electric charging stations through federal funding

Federal Energy and Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson has announced nearly $30 million in funding for the installation of more than 1,500 new electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in Quebec.

Wilkinson was in Quebec City on Wednesday to announce the installation of 1,578 charging stations across 18 projects.

The biggest slice of the pie will go to Hydro-Québec, which will receive $21.7 million to install 1,194 charging stations, including 385 fast-charging stations.

"We're delighted to be able to count on the support of Natural Resources Canada for the deployment of public charging stations in Quebec. Their contribution will help us achieve our objectives in the deployment of charging stations and continue to offer a reliable and accessible network to all electric vehicle drivers," said France Lampron, head of Hydro-Québec's electric circuit.

Canadian National (CN) will receive $4.4 million to install 62 charging stations near its stations, including 12 in Quebec.

Pétroles R.L., Bell Canada, the Syndicat des copropriétaires Lowney sur ville in Montreal, the Conseil régional de l'environnement et du développement durable de l'Outaouais and Montreal-Trudeau International Airport will also receive funding to install charging stations on their properties.

Funding for these organizations ranges from several hundred thousand dollars to just over a million.

"Today, I announced federal investments for the installation of more than 1,500 charging stations in Quebec, from Rimouski to Gatineau and beyond. By doing so, we will enable more Canadians to embark on the path to a prosperous, carbon-neutral future," said Minister Jonathan Wilkinson, in a press release.

The $30 million in funding comes from Natural Resources Canada's Zero Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program.

Daniel Breton, President and CEO of Electric Mobility Canada, welcomed the announcement, noting that the country was moving in the right direction.

In a press release, he noted that Canada and Quebec "recorded record sales of electric vehicles in the second quarter of 2023, at 10.5 per cent in Canada and 18.4 per cent in Quebec, and that Canada has surpassed its goal of deploying 4,300 fast-charging stations two years ahead of schedule."

This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on Aug. 30, 2023.