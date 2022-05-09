Quebec to put up funding to switch entire Exo bus fleet to electric
The Quebec government is committing to support the electrification of the Exo transit agency's bus fleet.
Transport Minister François Bonnardel made the announcement at Trajectoire Québec's annual fundraising luncheon in Montreal on Monday.
The public transit agency, which mainly serves the north and south shores of Montreal, plans to replace its existing buses, which are owned by private carriers, with fully electric vehicles.
Bonnardel pointed out that the private component of Exo's business "makes the electrification of its buses very difficult, since it would require that the private sector invest huge amounts of money in charging infrastructure and electric buses.”
Through the "Exobus program," Exo would take ownership of its bus fleet and garages, a change that is already underway and will take several years to complete.
Phase 1, to be completed in 2027, would cost up to $330.8 million. The details of the financing and how much is expected to come from the federal government have not yet been determined, but Bonnardel has promised that the majority of it will come from the provincial government.
The launch of the Exobus program represents a major step forward for Exo in terms of improving its services “at a time when the north and south shores of the Montreal region are expanding rapidly,” said Sylvain Yelle, Exo’s general manager.
“So, within five years, our ambition is to acquire more than 135 electric buses and within 20 years, Exo wants to own the entire fleet of buses, which could result in 1,000 electric vehicles," Yelle said, as he thanked the provincial government.
A FINANCIAL FRAMEWORK FOR PUBLIC TRANSIT
Bonnardel also announced he will establish a financial framework to fund public transit for a five-year period, from 2023 to 2028.
“The government is well aware that public transit needs constant support," he said.
“In doing so, we want to respond to a request from the municipal community and provide more predictability, especially in a context where the pandemic has profoundly affected this sector and where it is important to bring back riders."
Sarah V. Doyon, director of Trajectoire Québec, an organization that advocates for citizens' rights to public transportation throughout Quebec, called the announcement "excellent news.”
“We will have to find new sources of financing, but we are satisfied that there is finally a willingness to work on this," she said.
She reiterated a request made by her organization, and others, that have been for some time calling for a "50-50 rebalancing of investments in road transportation and public transit.”
In the last provincial budget, public transit received 30 per cent of the funds invested in transportation, while road transportation received 70 per cent.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 9, 2022.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Early start to Montreal summer with forecasts of 30 C this week
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Thousands of fake toonies have been seized in Canada. This is how to tell if you have one
An Ontario man has been charged after approximately 10,000 counterfeit toonies were discovered circulating in Canada.
'Lapse in judgment': Liberal MP apologizes for joining hybrid House proceedings from washroom stall
Liberal MP Shafqat Ali has apologized after being called out by the Conservatives for participating in House of Commons proceedings virtually from a washroom stall on Friday.
Canada's ambassador has returned to Ukraine but no date set for full embassy reopening: Joly
Canada has sent back its Ambassador to Ukraine Larisa Galadza to reopen the Kyiv embassy but there's no word yet on when there will be a full diplomatic restoration in the region.
Vicky White hospitalized after shooting herself, fugitive in custody after chase
Alabama fugitive Casey White and corrections officer Vicky White are in custody, and she is hospitalized after shooting herself, authorities said late Monday afternoon.
CTV NEWS IN UKRAINE | Provocative sculpture that looks like Putin removed from Kyiv public square
A provocative anti-war sculpture featuring a handgun in the mouth of a figure with a remarkable likeness to Vladimir Putin has been removed from a public square in the centre of Kyiv.
No injuries after concrete slab crashes onto Highway 403 in Brantford, Ont.
Highway 403 was closed in both directions at Wayne Gretzky Parkway in Brantford on Monday after a piece of an overpass bridge broke off and fell onto the highway.
Russian satellite TV shows a Ukraine message: 'blood on your hands'
Russian satellite television menus were altered on Monday to show viewers in Moscow messages about the war in Ukraine: 'You have blood on your hands,' according to screenshots obtained by Reuters.
Commercial air traveller traffic 17 times higher in early May compared to last year
Commercial air travel is intensifying as COVID-19 restrictions ease domestically and abroad, with the number of travellers entering Canada up 17 fold compared to this time last year.
As Putin marks Victory Day, his troops make little war gains
Russian President Vladimir Putin marked his country's biggest patriotic holiday Monday without a major new battlefield success in Ukraine to boast of, as the war ground on through its 11th week with the Kremlin's forces making little or no progress in their offensive.
Toronto
-
Ontario woman warns about choosing credit card PIN after RBC refuses to refund $8,772
An Ontario woman is warning people about what they choose as their credit card PIN after she said RBC refused to refund nearly $9,000 in fraudulent charges.
-
Thousands of fake toonies have been seized in Canada. This is how to tell if you have one
An Ontario man has been charged after approximately 10,000 counterfeit toonies were discovered circulating in Canada.
-
Ontario woman says Toronto travel agency mistake turned dream Jamaica trip into nightmare
An Ontario woman’s plans to celebrate a milestone birthday in Jamaica were all but ruined thanks to a mistake she says was made by a Toronto travel agency.
Atlantic
-
Thirty years after Westray disaster, families say justice still rare in worker deaths
Family members who lost loved ones in the Westray coal mining disaster in Nova Scotia marked the 30th anniversary Monday, while continuing their calls for more criminal prosecutions of workplace deaths.
-
Westray disaster: Questions about mine's safety raised before 1992 tragedy
In the early 1990s, a property with blue buildings and large concrete silos towered over Nova Scotia's Pictou County. The site was the Westray Mine in Plymouth, N.S. – a facility that stood as a symbol of industry, a link to the area's mining history and a source of much-needed employment.
-
Families affected by Westray Mine disaster remember loved ones 30 years later
Thirty years after an underground explosion at the Westray Mine in Plymouth, N.S., heartache lingers for families left behind.
London
-
No injuries after concrete slab crashes onto Highway 403 in Brantford, Ont.
Highway 403 was closed in both directions at Wayne Gretzky Parkway in Brantford on Monday after a piece of an overpass bridge broke off and fell onto the highway.
-
Day of Remembrance requested for Afzaal Family
City council has been asked to declare an official day of remembrance to honour the memory of London's Afzaal family.
-
'We need to step up': Humanitarians bringing Ukrainians to Canada want visa process sped up
Pastor Tim Gibb of Bethel Church in Sarnia, Ont. has been working diligently to bring Ukrainians to Lambton County. But with millions more fleeing to neighbouring countries, Gibb would like to see the Canadian federal government speed up their visa process for visitors.
Northern Ontario
-
Crews use water rescue equipment to transport injured Sudbury senior
An 88-year-old senior who went missing in Sudbury on Monday has been rescued by emergency crews near the Lake Laurentian Conservation Area.
-
Vicky White hospitalized after shooting herself, fugitive in custody after chase
Alabama fugitive Casey White and corrections officer Vicky White are in custody, and she is hospitalized after shooting herself, authorities said late Monday afternoon.
-
Liberal leader gaining appeal, while PC Party retains overall lead, Nanos survey suggests
A new survey shows the Progressive Conservatives continue to enjoy a lead over the other parties almost a week into campaigning, however the Liberals appear to be gaining ground in terms of their leader’s appeal.
Calgary
-
Man charged after fake horse head left at Calgary mayor's home
Now a common cultural reference, the idea of using a horse head to intimidate someone originated from a scene in 1972's 'The Godfather.'
-
Calgarians struggle to find a rental home amid booming market
Calgarians Laura Kelly and David Litwiller are looking for a single-family detached home to rent, but have had no luck after six weeks of searching.
-
Premier’s senior staff member will repay COVID-19 hotel isolation expense from January
A senior member of Premier Jason Kenney’s communications team will repay about $1,400 in expenses that included a downtown Calgary hotel room and meals while he isolated following a positive COVID-19 test.
Kitchener
-
No injuries after concrete slab crashes onto Highway 403 in Brantford, Ont.
Highway 403 was closed in both directions at Wayne Gretzky Parkway in Brantford on Monday after a piece of an overpass bridge broke off and fell onto the highway.
-
One person seriously injured in Cambridge stabbing: police
One person has been transported to an out-of-region hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing in Cambridge.
-
Gas prices set new record in Waterloo region
The price of gas in Waterloo region hit a new record Monday, as fuel prices continue to soar across the country.
Vancouver
-
'Loads and loads': U.S. gas station seeing influx of B.C. customers amid record-high gas prices
With no relief in sight from record-high gas prices, British Columbians trying to save a little money are heading across the border to Washington state.
-
No gang connection in deadly Coquitlam stabbing
The deadly stabbing that shocked a Coquitlam neighbourhood over the weekend was an "isolated incident" not related to the Lower Mainland gang conflict, according to police.
-
B.C. pipelines: $170K fine issued for Coastal GasLink project
A hefty fine has been issued for non-compliance following an environmental assessment of a British Columbia pipeline project.
Edmonton
-
Giant Oilers numbers continue to pop up around Edmonton during playoffs
First it was a massive 29 in Landsdowne near Whitemud Drive, then a few days later, a huge 97 on the north side of Whitemud near 145 Street. And then suddenly last weekend, a mammoth 41 suddenly appeared atop Fox Drive in Belgravia.
-
Elections Alberta asked to investigate bulk UCP membership purchases
UCP MLA Brian Jean has asked Elections Alberta to investigate what he calls “irregularities” in memberships purchased ahead of the party's leadership review.
-
Flooding impacting northern Alberta First Nation communities
Approximately 1,100 people in northern Alberta have been affected by flooding, prompting evacuation orders.
Windsor
-
Why carpenters in Windsor-Essex-Kent are on strike
Picket lines went up at two construction sites in Windsor Monday, after local members of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America rejected the employers latest contract offer.
-
EV charging station program in high demand in Windsor-Essex
A program to increase the number of electric charging stations across Windsor-Essex is out of money.
-
'It’s unfair': Boaters want more marine ports of entry open
Boaters in LaSalle are calling for more pre-pandemic CBSA options since crossing the Canadian-U.S. border by boat resumed. Members of the LaSalle Mariners Yacht Club say the sailing season is at stake with just two small vessel reporting sites open in the region.
Regina
-
Sask. Indigenous leaders calling on Pope to visit former residential school
The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) is calling on the Catholic Church to arrange for the Pope to visit a former Saskatchewan residential school during his visit to Canada.
-
COVID-19 levels in Regina wastewater remain high despite weekly decrease: U of R analysis
COVID-19 levels in Regina’s wastewater saw another decrease this week, based on the latest analysis from the University of Regina.
-
Guns and bear spray found in stolen vehicle: RPS
Four adults are facing charges after the Regina Police Service (RPS) conducted an investigation into a stolen vehicle.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa drivers say gas prices causing them to cancel summer plans
Drivers in Ottawa say the record-high gas prices in Canada are forcing them to cancel their summer travel plans.
-
NDP call out PC incumbent MacLeod for taking MPP allowance from riding association
The Ontario NDP is taking aim at Nepean PC incumbent Lisa MacLeod for taking $44,000 over three years as an MPP allowance from the local riding association.
-
Missing teen, last seen in April, known to stay in OC Transpo stations
Ottawa police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 15-year-old girl.
Saskatoon
-
How this Sask. couple is helping families flee Ukraine
A Prince Albert couple is working to help bring Ukrainians to Canada in any way they can.
-
Saskatoon COVID-19: Wastewater researchers report 2nd-highest levels of pandemic
A team of researchers monitoring Saskatoon's wastewater says COVID-19 levels are on the rise again.
-
Saskatoon police looking for man, 63, who may be in vulnerable state
Saskatoon police are asking for the public's help finding a 63-year-old man.