Quebec to provide annual $300 allowance for teachers to buy books

The provincial government of Quebec announced on Tuesday that teachers will receive an annual allowance of $300 to buy Quebec books for their classes. The initiative is aimed at improving the teaching of French in schools and encouraging students' interest in reading.

Education Minister Bernard Drainville made the announcement in Quebec City, stating that the measure would cost the Quebec treasury $55.6 million by 2027-2028. According to the ministry's estimates, the funding would provide a total of 616,000 new books per year in primary school classrooms.

"This initiative will make it possible to offer Quebec's youth an even more stimulating and enriching learning environment," said Drainville in a statement. "Developing students' interest in reading is only possible if we make as many quality books as possible available to them."

The government plans to announce additional measures to enhance the teaching of French in schools shortly.

