Quebec speaks out about New Brunswick's 'very worrying' French immersion reforms

The Quebec government says it is worried about the future of the French language in New Brunswick and is looking at what actions it can take.

Quebec's minister responsible for the Canadian Francophonie today called the New Brunswick government's plan to reform French immersion in schools a very troubling sign.

Jean-Francois Roberge says he is following the situation in New Brunswick closely.

His government considers New Brunswick's Acadian minority to be struggling, but he did not specify what actions Quebec could take to help them.

New Brunswick's current immersion program offers up to 90 per cent of class time in French, while the program to be introduced in September devotes half the day to learning in French and the other half to English instruction for subjects such as math, reading and writing.

Roberge notes that he has to be careful not to meddle in the administration of another province.