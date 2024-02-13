Quebec to launch fast-track program to train 1,000 home care workers
Quebec is launching another fast-track training program, hoping to train 1,000 new home-care workers by this fall -- but some are concerned that cutting corners will affect the quality of care.
The program aims to help boost home-care services in Quebec as the population ages.
People who want to become home-care workers can enrol in an accelerated training program paid for by the government.
"We are putting a lot of money. That's $12,000 per person for five months," said Health Minister Christian Dube.
It's similar to another program Quebec rolled out in 2020, fast-tracking the training of 10,000 orderlies to help during the pandemic.
The new home-care workers would only receive 705 hours of training instead of the usual 870 hours.
CSN union president Caroline Senneville said there's concern workers who lack enough training could face difficulties in patients' homes.
"They could be aggressive because of mental health problems or because they have Alzheimer's or things like that, even in the early stages," she said.
Opposition parties all agree attracting more people to work in home care is urgent.
"The huge challenge of the aging population in Quebec needs a lot of measures," said Quebec Solidaire co-spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois. "It's going to be a big challenge for us as a society."
Interim Liberal leader Marc Tanguay said it won't solve the underlying problem.
"So far, with respect to those types of programs, we haven't seen any tangible results in order to address the labour shortage and the crisis," he said.
Dube disagreed.
"We've seen it has been very positive with the PAB [orderlies] when we train 10,000 people, we still have 7,500 of them that are still in the system," he said.
Properly training workers is a big part of retaining them, said Senneville.
"We have to tackle this not only as a short-term solution, but also mid-term and long-term solution," she said.
The CSN said it would like the government to commit to ongoing training for these new hires so they can eventually complete the total number of training hours and hopefully stick with the profession.
Montreal Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ontario drivers won't need to renew their licence plates anymore, Ford announces
Premier Doug Ford says drivers in Ontario will soon be able to skip the annual registration of their licence plates as the province works to make this process automatic.
WATCH Have a cough that won't go away? This could be why
Amid a tough respiratory virus season, many Canadians have developed a lingering cough that they can't seem to shake. One infectious disease specialists explains what's behind the post-viral symptom.
Alberta RCMP officer charged after police records accessed for the Republic of Rwanda
A front-line Alberta RCMP officer, accused of accessing police record systems and sharing information with the Republic of Rwanda, has been charged as part of a national security investigation.
One person taken to hospital after cougar attack in Banff National Park
A cougar attack in a popular wilderness area of Banff National Park has left one person with minor injuries.
An Oregon resident was diagnosed with the plague. Here are a few things to know about the illness
Officials in central Oregon this week reported a case of bubonic plague in a resident who likely got the disease from a sick pet cat.
Toronto police investigating demonstration outside of Mount Sinai Hospital after Trudeau calls it 'reprehensible' antisemitism
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling a demonstration – now under police investigation – outside of Toronto's Mount Sinai Hospital on Monday a 'reprehensible' display of antisemitism.
Poilievre asks RCMP to 'expand' investigation into ArriveCan app
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is asking the RCMP to 'expand' its investigation regarding matters connected to the government's ArriveCan application, in light of new findings from Canada's auditor general.
'91 open investigations': Tracking number given to people for Stanley cup orders belongs to Wilmot, Ont. woman
An Ontario woman got more than she bargained for after buying a pair of Stanley tumblers - other customers started calling her to ask where their cups were.
Federal Court orders Trudeau and his justice minister to appoint more judges
A Federal Court judge has ordered Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his cabinet to fill judicial vacancies 'within a reasonable time,' after finding Ottawa has 'failed' at providing timely justice.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
No ID, no entry: LCBO launching controlled entrances pilot at 6 stores
Select LCBO stores will soon require certain customers to present photo identification to security before entering as part of a pilot program that aims to combat retail theft.
-
Toronto police investigating demonstration outside of Mount Sinai Hospital after Trudeau calls it 'reprehensible' antisemitism
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling a demonstration – now under police investigation – outside of Toronto's Mount Sinai Hospital on Monday a 'reprehensible' display of antisemitism.
-
Ontario drivers won't need to renew their licence plates anymore, Ford announces
Premier Doug Ford says drivers in Ontario will soon be able to skip the annual registration of their licence plates as the province works to make this process automatic.
Atlantic
-
Storm moves through Northeastern U.S., heavy snow to skirt Atlantic coastal Nova Scotia
A coastal storm continues to strengthen off the coastline of New England Tuesday afternoon before it takes a path south and then east of the Atlantic coastline of Nova Scotia.
-
N.B. RCMP officer allegedly took, shared intimate images of male in custody: SiRT
The Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) is investigating a report that an on-duty RCMP officer in Sussex, N.B., shared intimate images of a male in custody.
-
Canadian senior with Alzheimer's sexually assaulted while on vacation, family says
Allegations are emerging of a sexual assault against a Canadian senior who was on vacation with her family in the Bahamas last month.
London
-
Three-vehicle collision claims two lives Tuesday morning
Two people are deceased and several others are injured following a fatal three-vehicle collision in Middlesex Centre Tuesday morning.
-
Pedestrian dies after school bus collision in St. Thomas, police say
Police in St. Thomas, Ont., say a pedestrian involved in a collision with a school bus Monday afternoon has succumbed to their injuries.
-
School boards in Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton to keep students away on day of April eclipse
The English public and Catholic school boards in Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton will be rescheduling a P.D. Day to avoid “direct safety concerns” associated with students and bus drivers being on the road during the April solar eclipse.
Northern Ontario
-
First-degree murder charges laid in deaths of five family members in Manitoba
A 29-year-old Manitoba man has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder after he allegedly killed five members of his family, including his three children in and around Carman Sunday.
-
Ontario drivers won't need to renew their licence plates anymore, Ford announces
Premier Doug Ford says drivers in Ontario will soon be able to skip the annual registration of their licence plates as the province works to make this process automatic.
-
Ontario man shocked to find he owed $5,700 after losing credit card
An Ontario man was shocked to find he was on the hook for $5,700 in fraudulent charges made to his lost credit card.
Calgary
-
Alberta RCMP officer charged after police records accessed for the Republic of Rwanda
A front-line Alberta RCMP officer, accused of accessing police record systems and sharing information with the Republic of Rwanda, has been charged as part of a national security investigation.
-
14-year-old boy goes missing from Harvest Hills
Calgary police are hoping to find a teen who has gone missing from the community of Harvest Hills.
-
One person taken to hospital after cougar attack in Banff National Park
A cougar attack in a popular wilderness area of Banff National Park has left one person with minor injuries.
Kitchener
-
Police arrest man for 2nd-degree murder of Waterloo university student
Five months after a 20-year-old man was fatally stabbed in Uptown Waterloo, another man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.
-
Council approves three south Kitchener developments
Three new housing developments got the greenlight from Kitchener city council Monday night.
-
'91 open investigations': Tracking number given to people for Stanley cup orders belongs to Wilmot, Ont. woman
An Ontario woman got more than she bargained for after buying a pair of Stanley tumblers - other customers started calling her to ask where their cups were.
Vancouver
-
Frustration dominates B.C. housing summit as mayors point finger at province
Many of British Columbia's mayors and councillors are in Vancouver for a two-day summit to discuss housing in their communities, and several came out swinging against provincial policies in the opening session Tuesday.
-
B.C. police seize speedboat, cocaine, $11M in contraband cigarettes
Four suspects have been arrested and released from custody amid a months-long investigation into the trafficking of drugs and contraband tobacco in British Columbia.
-
New report outlines health risks from climate change in Vancouver coastal region
Vancouver Coastal Health's chief medical health officer says every community within her region is at risk of harm because of the changing climate.
Edmonton
-
Incident of 'inappropriate behaviour' reported at Leduc school
Police in Leduc are investigating a report of "alleged inappropriate behaviour" at an elementary school.
-
Hospital musician plays again after stolen cello is returned
A musician who brings comfort to patients in hospital has been reunited with her cello after it was stolen.
-
Alberta RCMP officer charged after police records accessed for the Republic of Rwanda
A front-line Alberta RCMP officer, accused of accessing police record systems and sharing information with the Republic of Rwanda, has been charged as part of a national security investigation.
Windsor
-
School boards in Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton to keep students away on day of April eclipse
The English public and Catholic school boards in Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton will be rescheduling a P.D. Day to avoid “direct safety concerns” associated with students and bus drivers being on the road during the April solar eclipse.
-
Here’s how Erie Shores HealthCare plans on cutting wait times for MRI testing
Erie Shores HealthCare in Leamington has started demolition work on a new wing of the hospital where a new magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machine will be housed.
-
Man charged with vehicle theft and fraud
Windsor police have nabbed a suspect after an alleged vehicle theft and credit card fraud.
Regina
-
Sask. veteran says service dog banned from church for alerting others of his distress
Dan Baker has filed a complaint with the Saskatchewan Human Rights Commission (SHRC) after he said his service dog was turned away from a Regina church for barking in an attempt to alert others of Baker's distress.
-
Sask. NDP claims 2nd motel linked to MLA is hiking prices for social services clients
The Saskatchewan NDP claim another Regina motel connected to a sitting Saskatchewan Party MLA is inflating nightly prices for those on social assistance.
-
Here's who's in and out as the Riders begin CFL free agency
Feb. 13 has been a busy day not just for the Roughriders organization, but for Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Jeremy O'Day as well.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING $220M class action lawsuit launched against Ottawa Catholic School Board over handling of teacher convicted of sexual assault
Two former St. Matthew Catholic High School students in Ottawa have launched a $220-million class action lawsuit against the Ottawa Catholic School Board (OCSB) and former teacher Rick Despatie, a.k.a. Rick Watkins, over the latter's sexual abuse of students and the former's handling of it.
-
Ottawa police seek to identify two people as part of Sandy Hill fire investigation
Ottawa police are asking for the public's help in identifying two people, described by police as 'persons of interest', in connection with an arson investigation in Sandy Hill.
-
Pilot project launches for Vanier school in an effort to reclaim the streets
As part of a pilot project, police cruisers block a portion of Alice Street in front of Trille des Bois school every Tuesday morning, turning it into pedestrian-friendly street.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. 'medicine man' accused of sex crimes headed to jury trial
A self-proclaimed Indigenous healer accused of sexually assaulting his patients is set to go to trial — three years after he was charged.
-
WestJet increases Saskatoon-Minneapolis flights
Saskatoon airport is increasing WestJet flight services to Minneapolis to accommodate the busy summer travel period.
-
Sask. veteran says service dog banned from church for alerting others of his distress
Dan Baker has filed a complaint with the Saskatchewan Human Rights Commission (SHRC) after he said his service dog was turned away from a Regina church for barking in an attempt to alert others of Baker's distress.