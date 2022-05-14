Quebec to invest $1.1 billion in community organizations

Jean Boulet, Quebec Minister of Labour speaks during a news conference in Montreal, Sunday, March, 21, 2021, announcing an action plan for the construction industry. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes Jean Boulet, Quebec Minister of Labour speaks during a news conference in Montreal, Sunday, March, 21, 2021, announcing an action plan for the construction industry. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

WATCH LIVE

WATCH LIVE | Abortion rights backers rally in anger over post-Roe future

Supporters of abortion rights took to the streets across America on Saturday to make clear their anger at the prospect that the Supreme Court will soon strike down the constitutional right to abortion. Cries of 'My body, my choice' rang out as activists committed to fighting for what they called reproductive freedom.

New York Attorney General Letitia James, front row third from right, marches with protestors across the Brooklyn Bridge during an abortion rights demonstration, Saturday, May 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon