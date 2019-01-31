Featured Video
Quebec to hire 800 specialists for early intervention for kids with special needs
(Photo: 55Laney69 / Flickr)
Published Thursday, January 31, 2019 8:04PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, January 31, 2019 8:18PM EST
The CAQ government is promising to hire 800 specialists for early intervention for children with special needs.
Junior Health Minister Lionel Carmant, who was formerly a doctor at Ste-Justine Hospital, is behind the program.
Among other things, there will be a website where parents can get information on early detection.
“I think it's important to start early. I think it will change the success rates we have in our high schools, and we need to do so. We have an obligation to do so in our society,” said Premier Francois Legault.
Legault said the program will cost up to $90 million over the next two years.
