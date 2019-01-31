

A group of Quebec doctors are warning against the dangers of overprescription, saying many children in the province have been given medications for ADHD who may not need them.

The 45 physicians signed an open letter that cited data from a several years old study showing that over an eight-year period ADHD-related medications like Ritalin were prescribed three times as often in Quebec than in other provinces.

The data covered children, adolescents and adults up to the age of 25.

Pediatrician Gilles Julien said he was concerned about the issue, saying that while ADHD is a valid medical condition, the medications could mask other issues if they are over-prescribed.

“They may have emotional problems, might not sleep well at home because it’s too crowded, too noisy or they don’t have enough to eat,” he said. “The child will react to that and will react frequently with impulsivity, no motivation in school, very distractible. That’s the criteria for ADHD, but it’s not ADHD. We need to assess better.”