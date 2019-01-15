Featured Video
Montreal documentary shines light on including special needs adults into the workforce
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, January 15, 2019 8:38PM EST
The documentary 'INcluded' shows how Physio-Verdun hired three adults with special needs to work in their clinics.
Entertainment reporter Christine Long has more in the video above.
