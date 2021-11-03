MONTREAL -- Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé is expected to give an update on the mandatory vaccination of health care workers in the province.

He is slated to speak at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

This comes after weeks of debate over whether the government is allowed to force health care workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to avoid being suspended without pay.

The province had originally given them until Oct. 15 to be fully vaccinated or face consequences.

However, that date was postponed to Nov. 15 amid outcry from unvaccinated health care workers; the government has since hinted it is open to delaying one more time if necessary.

"I have a last message for health care workers who are not vaccinated yet: we are reaching out to you and we sincerely hope that you will take this offer," Dubé said at the time. "Please do it for yourself, for your loved ones. Otherwise, please do it for your colleagues, because they really need you."

Currently, workers in the public system who aren't vaccinated but have direct contact with patients must be tested for COVID-19 three times a week before their shifts.

A LEGAL CHALLENGE

At the end of October, a legal challenge was presented before Quebec Superior Court by a Montreal lawyer contesting the validity of the government decree.

The injunction argues that routine testing is a better alternative to curbing the spread of COVID-19 than mandatory vaccination or suspension.

Unvaccinated health care workers say they want the vaccination edict delayed until their full legal challenge can be heard next year.

In response, Superior Court Justice Michel Yergeau agreed to render his decision on Nov. 15, regardless of what the government decides.

According to the province, about 96 per cent of health care workers in Quebec have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, but there are still thousands who are not adequately vaccinated.