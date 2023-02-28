Quebec to continue takeover of Montreal care homes investigated for abuse

The Quebec government is extending the provisional administration of private residential and long-term care centers (CHSLDs) Les Floralies-de-Lasalle and Les Floralies-de-Lachine, located in southwest Montreal.

An investigation report commissioned by the Health Ministry revealed last fall that "abuse in all its forms" had taken place within the two CHSLDs, located in the boroughs of LaSalle and Lachine.

The report notably mentioned dehydrated residents and signs of physical violence.

The Centre intégré universitaire de santé et de services sociaux de l'Ouest de l'Île-de-Montréal (CIUSSS) subsequently assured that the orderlies who committed these acts were dismissed.

Since Sept. 1, the CIUSSS has assumed temporary administration of the two private establishments.

In a press release published Tuesday, Seniors Minister Sonia Bélanger said that this provisional administration has allowed the necessary means to be deployed to improve the care and services offered to people living at Les Floralies.

In her opinion, it is necessary to continue the recovery work begun by the CIUSSS.