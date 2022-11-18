Residents of Montreal care home where abuse occurred now in 'good hands': CIUSSS

Residents of Les Floralies, a Montreal private seniors' care home where abuse and neglect took place, are now in "good hands," but much work remains to be done.

That's the situation described by the interim CEO of the CIUSSS de l'Ouest-de-l'île-de-Montréal (COMTL), one day after the publication of a devastating investigation report commissioned by Quebec's health and social services ministry.

Investigator Michel Delamarre confirmed that "abuse in all its forms" took place within the two long-term care homes (CHSLDs) located in LaSalle and Lachine.

His findings include dehydrated residents and marks of physical violence, including bruises. He added that the care workers who had committed these acts of violence had been dismissed.

Since Sept. 1, Les Floralies has been under trusteeship by local health authorities for a period of six months. The COMTL has been mandated as provisional administrator for these two establishments.

COMTL CEO Najia Hachimi-Idrissi said Friday that some 20 cases had been brought to the attention of the Service Quality and Complaints Commissioner.

According to Hachimi-Idrissi, the majority of these cases required improvements in staff training, four employees were dismissed, and six disciplinary measures were put in place as a result of some situations.

Hachimi-Idrissi gave an update on the measures made to improve residents' living conditions.

"The situation has been stable for some time now. Our elderly residents are receiving the care and services their health requires. However, we recognize that much remains to be done to ensure the sustainability of the efforts invested in these facilities over the past months," she told a press conference.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 1, 2022.This article was produced with the financial support of the Meta and Canadian Press News Grants.