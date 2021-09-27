Advertisement
Quebec to announce 'new services' for victims of sexual abuse and domestic violence
Published Monday, September 27, 2021
MONTREAL -- The Quebec government says it is ready to announce "new services" for victims of sexual abuse and domestic violence in the province.
Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette is expected to make the announcement at 10 a.m. Monday, alongside the Commission des services juridiques and Juripop.
