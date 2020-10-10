MONTREAL -- A lottery player in Quebec certainly has a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving weekend.

Friday night's massive $70 million Lotto Max jackpot was claimed by a ticket holder in the province.

The exact location of where the ticket was purchased has yet to be revealed.

The draw also offered 19 Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each.

Five of them were won by lottery players in Quebec, Ontario, the Prairies and British Columbia, with one of the prizes being shared by two ticket holders.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Oct. 13 will be approximately $24 million.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 10, 2020.