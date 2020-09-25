MONTREAL -- The province of Quebec has officially surpassed 70,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Quebec health authorities reported 637 new cases of the disease on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 70,307 since the start of the pandemic.

Friday's update is the highest number of cases Quebec has reported over a 24-hour period since May 21, when it reported 718.

Four more people have died in the province, for a total of 5,814. Officials say the deaths took place between Sept. 18 and 23.

A significant portion of the cases have been recorded in the Montreal region (229, for a total of 32,292), while 132 cases have been recorded in Quebec City (3,483), 17 in the Eastern Townships (1,658), 38 in Chaudiere-Appalaches (1,098), 43 in Laval (6,831), 20 in Outaouais (1,230), 16 in the Laurentians (4,593) and 83 in Monteregie (10,281).

As of Friday, there are 199 people being treated for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals, which is an increase of 15 from the number reported on Thursday. Of them, 33 people are receiving treatment in the intensive care ward, which is an increase of two over the past 24 hours.

Quebec reported that it completed analyses of 36,060 samples on Sept. 23 (Quebec reports its daily testing figures from two days prior).

