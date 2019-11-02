MONTREAL -- Quebec Premier Francois Legault and Hydro Quebec President and CEO Eric Martel said the damage was extensive, but the repair work is underway after the massive windstorm Friday.

J'étais ce matin à la Salle des mesures d'urgence d'Hydro-Québec.

Il reste 425 000 résidences sans courant.

Donc, plus de la moitié des pannes ont été corrigées.

Legault said the vast majority of the 451,000 homes without electricity will regain power by Sunday night.

"We still have three places where it could go longer," he said noting that the Richelieu, Lanaudiere and Beauce regions may be without power for longer.

We’re doing our best to restore service quickly. Over 1000 line workers are deployed throughout the province. We hope to have power back - for most homes - by end of day Sunday. But those with heavier damage or in hard to reach areas may have to wait until early next week. — Hydro-Québec (@hydroquebec) November 2, 2019

"We have a lot of work to do there, and we're working fulltime to get everybody back their electricity," the premier said. "We'll make sure that we open some centres to receive the people, who are not able to find somebody in their neighbourhood or in their family where they can go."

Legault compared the windstorm to the ice storm in terms of citizens affected by the storm but added that solutions will come much faster than they did in 1998.

"We were talking at the peak yesterday of 990,000 houses without electricity," he said. "We haven't seen that since 1998... Solutions will be a lot faster. We're not talking about weeks. We're talking about days."

Martel added that the high voltage transmission system has not been affected as it was in 1998, only the distribution system.

On the Island of Montreal Hydro Quebec estimates about 15,000 customers are still without power, from heavy winds, two-thirds of them on the West Island. This is Sunnyside Ave in Pointe-Claire. @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/kb6jpKWU03 — Billy Shields (@billyshields) November 2, 2019

The main challenge, Martel said, was the massive scale and scope of the damage.

"The challenges we're facing is, first of all, it's all across the province," he said. "It's not just a region where we can narrow it down, so we have people everywhere right now to bring the situation back,"

Martel said around 2,500 trees have fallen on wires all over the province, 300 lines are down and about 250 hydro poles need to be reconstructed.

"All our people are treating this as a major emergency in Hydro Quebec with a lot of intensity right now," said Martel.

Martel said a team is working within Hydro-Quebec to plan and adapt for similar storms that are happening more often.

Measures to face climate change are one of our priorities. To reduce disruptions, we have put in place several already: new methods of vegetation control near the lines, remote control of protection equipment to fix lines more quickly, service restoration automation, etc. — Hydro-Québec (@hydroquebec) November 2, 2019

Legault admitted that the increasing frequency of major storms is likely linked to climate change.

"I can see that we have more of these situations, so I guess they must be linked with climate changes," he said. "We cannot prove that, but we see that we have more of this happening in the last few years."