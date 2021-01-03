MONTREAL -- In its first update on the state of the COVID-19 virus in the province, Quebec reported that 7,663 more people have tested positive for the virus since New Year's Eve.

On Dec. 31, the province reported an increase of 2,808 followed by 1,986 cases on Jan. 1. On Jan. 2, Quebec broke its record set Dec. 30 (2,819) when it reported 2,869 new cases in one 24-hour period.

The total number of people who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the province since the start of the pandemic is now 210,304.

The province also reported that 121 more people have died due to the disease. Of these deaths, 11 were reported in the past 24 hours.

The total number of people who have died due to the disease in Quebec is now 8,347.

Hospitalizations in the province increased by 150 since New Year's Eve bringing the number of people receiving treatment in Quebec hospitals to 1,225. Of those, 179 are in the intensive care ward, an increase of 13.

Quebec continues its rollout of the Pfizer vaccine and reported that health-care professionals have administered 1,140 more doses since Dec. 31 (including 798 yesterday) for a total of 28,762.

On Jan. 1, 21,711 samples were analyzed bringing that total to 4,969,846.

Quebec did not provide updates for Jan. 1 and Jan. 2, and detailed updates including regional breakdowns will restart Monday.