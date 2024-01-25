Quebec solidaire says it will devote its energy to housing in the next session

Québec solidaire intends to focus on housing construction during the next parliamentary session, drawing inspiration from the 40-year-old Corvée habitation program.

At the end of the political party's caucus in Laval on Thursday, Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois and Émilise Lessard-Therrien, the party's two spokespersons, presented the broad outlines of a new program to revive housing construction.

"Quebec is owed a new housing chore. A housing program that would be adapted to today's reality, and based on the same spirit of innovation, cooperation and unity as the success we enjoyed in the 1980s," said Nadeau-Dubois.

The two also vigorously denounced Quebec's affordable housing program, the PHAQ, which replaced the Accès-Logis program. In two years, the PHAQ has only led to the construction of 46 housing units, none ready to receive occupants.

"Two years later, their program has resulted in zero housing units being built. The proof is in the pudding. The CAQ program doesn't work. It's a total failure and we're in the middle of a housing crisis. It's unacceptable. It's an embarrassing record," Nadeau-Dubois said.

Québec solidaire is proposing a three-pronged approach to housing construction, starting with eliminating some of the red tape. They argue the PHAQ's complexity is one reason for its inefficiency.

Then, given the private sector's withdrawal from housing construction, to return to public investment by offering preferential rates for the construction of social, community and affordable housing.

Finally, the party suggests offering financial incentives to encourage family reunification under the same roof, notably by constructing big-generation homes or renovating single-family dwellings to accommodate more than one generation.

Former Rouyn-Noranda-Témiscamingue MNA Émilise Lessard-Therrien, who is increasingly asserting herself as a voice for the regions, said the housing crisis affects the entire province.

"Housing starts are plummeting everywhere in Quebec. Down 21 per cent in Sherbrooke, down 40 per cent in Quebec City, down 33 per cent in Drummondville, down 31 per cent in Gatineau. On July 1, there was literally no housing available in Roberval or Gaspé," she said.

"The truth," she said, "is that François Legault didn't deliver the goods in the regions that voted for the CAQ."

She advocated a "soft densification" approach, giving the example of building second floors on shopping centers, businesses or public buildings so as not to disrupt the urban landscape of smaller towns.

Asked to elaborate on these proposals, Nadeau-Dubois acknowledged that "not all the details are tied up," promising to elaborate further over time.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 25, 2024.