    • Quebec Solidaire founder Manon Massé has third heart operation

    Quebec Solidaire co-leader Manon Masse listens to a reporter's question during a press conference on the sidelines of the Quebec Solidaire party convention in Gatineau, Que., on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. (Spencer Colby, The Canadian Press) Quebec Solidaire co-leader Manon Masse listens to a reporter's question during a press conference on the sidelines of the Quebec Solidaire party convention in Gatineau, Que., on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. (Spencer Colby, The Canadian Press)
    Québec solidaire (QS) MP Manon Massé announced on Thursday that she had undergone a third operation on her heart.

    She will be convalescing for the next few weeks.

    Having been diagnosed with cardiac arrhythmia, the 60-year-old politician underwent surgery a first time last August and a second time in November.

    On social media, Massé was reassuring, saying that "not only did the operation go very well, but I feel that this time it's the right one."

    She did, however, explain that she wanted to give herself "a real break and rest."

    "After the first operation, I practically got on my bike when I left hospital to come back to the office," she said. "Then, following the second operation, I quickly went back to work in 'gradual return' mode, four days a week. This time, I'm listening to my heart, because I want to continue to listen to you, represent you and support you."

    Massé was elected MNA for Sainte-Marie--Saint-Jacques in the general election held on April 7, 2014. She was subsequently re-elected in 2018 and again in 2022. She is the former co-spokesperson for Québec solidaire.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 28, 2024. 

