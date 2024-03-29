Quebec Solidaire founder Manon Massé has third heart operation

Québec solidaire (QS) MP Manon Massé announced on Thursday that she had undergone a third operation on her heart.

She will be convalescing for the next few weeks.

Having been diagnosed with cardiac arrhythmia, the 60-year-old politician underwent surgery a first time last August and a second time in November.

On social media, Massé was reassuring, saying that "not only did the operation go very well, but I feel that this time it's the right one."

She did, however, explain that she wanted to give herself "a real break and rest."

"After the first operation, I practically got on my bike when I left hospital to come back to the office," she said. "Then, following the second operation, I quickly went back to work in 'gradual return' mode, four days a week. This time, I'm listening to my heart, because I want to continue to listen to you, represent you and support you."

Massé was elected MNA for Sainte-Marie--Saint-Jacques in the general election held on April 7, 2014. She was subsequently re-elected in 2018 and again in 2022. She is the former co-spokesperson for Québec solidaire.