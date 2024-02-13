Quebec school officials warning parents about disturbing TikTok challenge
Warning: some viewers may find details in this story disturbing.
School officials in Quebec are warning parents about a disturbing challenge circulating on social media that incites youth to take their own lives in a bid to receive flowers on Valentine's Day.
The challenge is spreading on the popular TikTok app, according to letters that went out on Tuesday.
The Eastern Townships School Board said in its letter that it was important to warn parents immediately since TikTok users are urged to take action on Feb. 13.
"Our intention is not to alarm you but simply to make you aware of the existence of this challenge so that you can be vigilant about any unusual behavior in your child or teenager," the letter states.
The board is encouraging parents to talk to their kids about their mental health and their social media consumption, and to watch for any warning signs that they might be in distress, such as isolation, anger outbursts, frequent crying, and changes in internet habit. .
"Some may downplay the impacts of such a challenge, but our school board prefers to act in prevention and awareness," wrote Emmanuelle Gaudet, a school board director, in the letter.
The board recommends parents take certain steps, including:
- Listen without judging
- Ensure that suicide is not an option
- Promote positive problem-solving attitudes
The Marie-Victorin school service centre, on Montreal South Shore, sent a similar notice to parents.
"It's a challenge in very bad taste," read the notice, which also urges parents to talk with their children if they observe any unusual behaviour.
Montreal Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Missing Sudbury politician is dead, police confirm
Greater Sudbury police found the remains of Ward 2 Coun. Michael Vagnini on Tuesday.
Alberta family home emptied, trashed during Airbnb booking
An Airbnb owner west of Edmonton estimates she's out more than $200,000 after her property was ransacked during a booking.
Ontario drivers won't need to renew their licence plates anymore, Ford announces
Premier Doug Ford says drivers in Ontario will soon be able to skip the annual registration of their licence plates as the province works to make this process automatic.
WATCH Have a cough that won't go away? This could be why
Amid a tough respiratory virus season, many Canadians have developed a lingering cough that they can't seem to shake. One infectious disease specialists explains what's behind the post-viral symptom.
Alberta RCMP officer charged after police records accessed for the Republic of Rwanda
A front-line Alberta RCMP officer, accused of accessing police record systems and sharing information with the Republic of Rwanda, has been charged as part of a national security investigation.
What parents need to know about nicotine pouches that have drawn concerns in Canada
Nicotine pouches with candy-like flavours have captured the attention of health advocates and government officials who fear youth may become addicted to them in Canada.
One person taken to hospital after cougar attack in Banff National Park
A cougar attack in a popular wilderness area of Banff National Park has left one person with minor injuries.
An Oregon resident was diagnosed with the plague. Here are a few things to know about the illness
Officials in central Oregon this week reported a case of bubonic plague in a resident who likely got the disease from a sick pet cat.
Toronto police investigating demonstration outside of Mount Sinai Hospital after Trudeau calls it 'reprehensible' antisemitism
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling a demonstration – now under police investigation – outside of Toronto's Mount Sinai Hospital on Monday a 'reprehensible' display of antisemitism.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
No ID, no entry: LCBO launching controlled entrances pilot at 6 stores
Select LCBO stores will soon require certain customers to present photo identification to security before entering as part of a pilot program that aims to combat retail theft.
-
Toronto police investigating demonstration outside of Mount Sinai Hospital after Trudeau calls it 'reprehensible' antisemitism
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling a demonstration – now under police investigation – outside of Toronto's Mount Sinai Hospital on Monday a 'reprehensible' display of antisemitism.
-
Leafs defenceman Rielly suspended five games for cross-checking Greig
The NHL has suspended Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly five games for his cross-check to the head of Ottawa Senators forward Ridly Greig.
Atlantic
-
Storm moves through Northeastern U.S., heavy snow to swipe Atlantic coastal Nova Scotia
A coastal storm continues to strengthen off the coastline of New England Tuesday afternoon before it takes a path south and then east of the Atlantic coastline of Nova Scotia.
-
N.B. RCMP officer allegedly took, shared intimate images of male in custody: SiRT
The Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) is investigating a report that an on-duty RCMP officer in Sussex, N.B., shared intimate images of a male in custody.
-
N.S. premier surprise guest at heated Whitney Pier Pallet shelter meeting
Premier Tim Houston was a surprise guest at Monday night's public meeting about the controversial Pallet shelter village proposed for Whitney Pier, N.S.
London
-
Three-vehicle collision claims two lives Tuesday morning
Two people are deceased and several others are injured following a fatal three-vehicle collision in Middlesex Centre Tuesday morning.
-
Latest production at the Grand Theatre takes comedic look at death
The latest production at the Grand Theatre in London is taking a comedic and heart-warming look at a hot-button issue in our society — medically-assisted death.
-
School boards in Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton to keep students away on day of April eclipse
The English public and Catholic school boards in Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton will be rescheduling a P.D. Day to avoid “direct safety concerns” associated with students and bus drivers being on the road during the April solar eclipse.
Northern Ontario
-
Missing Sudbury politician is dead, police confirm
Greater Sudbury police found the remains of Ward 2 Coun. Michael Vagnini on Tuesday.
-
Ontario drivers won't need to renew their licence plates anymore, Ford announces
Premier Doug Ford says drivers in Ontario will soon be able to skip the annual registration of their licence plates as the province works to make this process automatic.
-
Body of missing snowmobiler recovered from lake in Georgian Township
Provincial police launched a sudden death investigation after an individual was found in Go Home Lake in the Township of Georgian Bay.
Calgary
-
14-year-old boy goes missing from Harvest Hills
Calgary police are hoping to find a teen who has gone missing from the community of Harvest Hills.
-
Construction headaches continue for Marda Loop business owners
Business owners in the southwest Calgary community of Marda Loop are pleading with the city for financial relief following months of construction delays that are leading to drastic revenue losses.
-
Alberta RCMP officer charged after police records accessed for the Republic of Rwanda
A front-line Alberta RCMP officer, accused of accessing police record systems and sharing information with the Republic of Rwanda, has been charged as part of a national security investigation.
Kitchener
-
Proposed development threatens Kitchener climbing gym's new home
A local rock climbing gym is working to open the doors at its new location on Victoria Street North in Kitchener, but may not be there long due to an application for a condo development at the site.
-
Police arrest man for 2nd-degree murder of Waterloo university student
Five months after a 20-year-old man was fatally stabbed in Uptown Waterloo, another man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.
-
Why your special sweetheart may cost you more this Valentine's Day
A gift for your special someone may cost you a little more this Valentine’s Day.
Vancouver
-
B.C. teacher charged with sexual exploitation, child luring over communication with student
A B.C. teacher has been charged with sexual offences after allegedly engaging in inappropriate communication with a student.
-
Police give update on weekend Coquitlam Centre shooting
Mounties are urging anyone with information or video of Sunday’s shooting outside the Coquitlam Centre Cactus Club – or a car found on fire soon after – to come forward.
-
B.C. police seize speedboat, cocaine, $11M in contraband cigarettes
Four suspects have been arrested and released from custody amid a months-long investigation into the trafficking of drugs and contraband tobacco in British Columbia.
Edmonton
-
Alberta family home emptied, trashed during Airbnb booking
An Airbnb owner west of Edmonton estimates she's out more than $200,000 after her property was ransacked during a booking.
-
'We were blindsided': Edmonton seeking $82M in damages from U.S. company over electric buses
The city is seeking more than $82 million in damages from vehicle manufacturer Proterra in regards to a contract for electric buses.
-
Incident of 'inappropriate behaviour' reported at Leduc school
Police in Leduc are investigating a report of "alleged inappropriate behaviour" at an elementary school.
Windsor
-
Could some one-way streets in downtown Windsor be changed to two-ways?
A requested report to examine the elimination of one-way streets in downtown Windsor is being applauded by some residents and businesses alike.
-
School boards in Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton to keep students away on day of April eclipse
The English public and Catholic school boards in Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton will be rescheduling a P.D. Day to avoid “direct safety concerns” associated with students and bus drivers being on the road during the April solar eclipse.
-
'We’re focusing on friendship:' Windsor Public Library to host anti-Valentine’s Day event
If you don't have a date heading into Valentine's Day, that is no problem for officials at the Windsor Public Library — where an ‘anti-Valentine’s Day’ event is set to take place inside the Central branch Wednesday evening.
Regina
-
Sask. veteran says service dog banned from church for alerting others of his distress
Dan Baker has filed a complaint with the Saskatchewan Human Rights Commission (SHRC) after he said his service dog was turned away from a Regina church for barking in an attempt to alert others of Baker's distress.
-
Sask. NDP claims 2nd motel linked to MLA is hiking prices for social services clients
The Saskatchewan NDP claim another Regina motel connected to a sitting Saskatchewan Party MLA is inflating nightly prices for those on social assistance.
-
'Excited for new motivation': Jermarcus Hardrick reacts to signing in Saskatchewan
On Tuesday, the Saskatchewan Roughriders signed American offensive lineman Jermarcus Hardrick to a two-year contract.
Ottawa
-
$220M class action lawsuit launched against Ottawa Catholic School Board over handling of teacher convicted of sexual assault
Two former St. Matthew Catholic High School students in Ottawa have launched a $220-million class action lawsuit against the Ottawa Catholic School Board (OCSB) and former teacher Rick Despatie, a.k.a. Rick Watkins, over the latter's sexual abuse of students and the former's handling of it.
-
Trenton woman out hundreds of dollars after ticket scam
Anna Maria MacDonald spent months saving up before splurging on Ottawa Senators tickets for her husband, daughter, son and grandson for Christmas.
-
Leafs defenceman Rielly suspended five games for cross-checking Greig
The NHL has suspended Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly five games for his cross-check to the head of Ottawa Senators forward Ridly Greig.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. 'medicine man' accused of sex crimes headed to jury trial
A self-proclaimed Indigenous healer accused of sexually assaulting his patients is set to go to trial — three years after he was charged.
-
WestJet increases Saskatoon-Minneapolis flights
Saskatoon airport is increasing WestJet flight services to Minneapolis to accommodate the busy summer travel period.
-
Sask. veteran says service dog banned from church for alerting others of his distress
Dan Baker has filed a complaint with the Saskatchewan Human Rights Commission (SHRC) after he said his service dog was turned away from a Regina church for barking in an attempt to alert others of Baker's distress.