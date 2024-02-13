Quebec school officials warning parents about disturbing TikTok challenge

Warning: some viewers may find details in this story disturbing.

School officials in Quebec are warning parents about a disturbing challenge circulating on social media that incites youth to take their own lives in a bid to receive flowers on Valentine's Day.

The challenge is spreading on the popular TikTok app, according to letters that went out on Tuesday.

The Eastern Townships School Board said in its letter that it was important to warn parents immediately since TikTok users are urged to take action on Feb. 13.

"Our intention is not to alarm you but simply to make you aware of the existence of this challenge so that you can be vigilant about any unusual behavior in your child or teenager," the letter states.

The board is encouraging parents to talk to their kids about their mental health and their social media consumption, and to watch for any warning signs that they might be in distress, such as isolation, anger outbursts, frequent crying, and changes in internet habit. .

"Some may downplay the impacts of such a challenge, but our school board prefers to act in prevention and awareness," wrote Emmanuelle Gaudet, a school board director, in the letter.

The board recommends parents take certain steps, including:

Listen without judging

Ensure that suicide is not an option

Promote positive problem-solving attitudes

The Marie-Victorin school service centre, on Montreal South Shore, sent a similar notice to parents.

"It's a challenge in very bad taste," read the notice, which also urges parents to talk with their children if they observe any unusual behaviour.