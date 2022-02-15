Quebec's vaccine passport will be gradually phased out by March 14, the province's health minister announced Tuesday.

As of Wednesday, the passport will no longer be required to access big box, cannabis, or liquor stores. They will no longer be required at places of worship and funerals as of Feb. 21.

"We are removing it gradually as we live to learn with the virus," said Health Minister Christian Dube.

The vaccine passport remains in place for travel abroad.

"If I had some advice, keep it on your phone," said Dube.

The news comes after Quebec's COVID-19 hospitalization and other numbers have dropped in recent weeks.

"The projections are going in the right direction and the situation is improving gradually," said acting Quebec director of public health Dr. Luc Boileau. "All of this leads us to believe that we can go to a certain return to normalcy."

Dube praised the vaccine passport for helping Quebec return to a sense of normalcy since the end of summer 2021.

The minister added that the state of emergency will likely be lifted March 14 as well.

"There are several measures that are in play currently that we still need," said Dube.

He said mask-wearing remains important and the emergency measures allow him to hire staff at clinics and renew contracts quickly, which remain important powers.

"The current situation does not allow us to lift the rules that have to do with the wearing of the mask," said Dube. "The care system is still fragile."

He said a revision of recommendations may be forthcoming in mid-March.

The province reported a spike in deaths due to COVID-19 on Tuesday with 56 deaths, along with 1,973 more infections

Hospitalizations, however, continued to drop with 43 fewer patients receiving care in Quebec hospitals on Tuesday compared to 24 hours ago, for a total of 2,052. Intensive care numbers also dropped by four for a total of 132.