Quebec's tuition hike, French rules for English universities can be challenged in court: lawyer
McGill is now offering a bursary to offset Quebec's new tuition hike for out-of-province students attending English universities, but one lawyer says the university can fight back with an even bigger weapon: a legal challenge.
Julius Grey, an expert in constitutional law, said Quebec's three English universities — McGill, Concordia, and Bishop's — "certainly" have a case to bring forward a Charter challenge against Quebec over the new policy, which he described as a "narrow-minded and petty attempt to destroy some of the best institutions."
"The CAQ justified its language laws by saying French is in danger, which was not true, and we can show that it isn't in danger. But even if it were, there is no way that this tuition hike will promote French. It's simply a mean-spirited attempt to diminish," Grey said in an interview Tuesday with CJAD 800.
Last Thursday, Quebec Higher Education Minister Pascale Déry announced that students from outside of Quebec will have to pay $12,000 in tuition fees to study at an English university beginning in the 2025-2026 academic year, up from the current rate of roughly $9,000. The government backtracked on doubling the tuition rate to $17,000 it had originally announced on Oct. 13, but then added a new requirement: 80 per cent of those students need to reach level 5 (intermediate) French proficiency by the time they graduate, otherwise the university could face unspecified financial penalties.
Bishop's, located in Sherbrooke, Que., will still be allowed to accept a fixed number of out-of-province students at the $8,992 rate "for a total of 825 fee exclusions." The French-proficiency target also applies, but, unlike McGill and Concordia, the school's funding doesn't depend on it. Meanwhile, international students will now have to pay a minimum rate of $20,000, with the government collecting $3,000 in fees.
According to McGill, the new requirements are simply "impossible" to achieve. The university's principal, Deep Saini, said at a press conference the government's policy is a "targeted attack" on Quebec's English universities.
But according to Grey, "Language is one of the forbidden grounds of discrimination." The Montreal-based lawyer said he believes charging students different fees to gain an education based on language would be a violation of their Charter rights.
- Listen on CJAD 800: Can McGill and Concordia take Quebec to court over tuition hikes and French requirements?
Protection of the French has been the justification behind the controversial measure, one that Déry said is needed to stop the language's decline in Montreal. She also said that the new funding model would redistribute money to the French university network.
But Grey says the notion that French is in decline is "a myth" and there are critics who question the government's interpretation of the data to back up that claim.
"Yes, Bill 101 was necessary. Yes, French needs protection. Yes, French is very important to all of us, not just the Francophones, but so is English. English is part of the heritage that all Quebeers have and they should all be able to benefit from it. And this government just doesn't see it," he said.
Grey is no stranger to court challenges in Quebec. He's been behind the Charter challenges against Bill 96, Quebec's new language law that limits the use of English in the province, and Bill 21, the provincial law that bans religious symbols from being worn by some public servants.
While Grey supports a legal challenge, the Montreal-based lawyer said it's up to the various stakeholders — English and French universities, CEGEPs, groups representing the English community, or even professors or professors' unions — to take up that fight.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Top Hamas leader arrives in Cairo for talks on the war in Gaza in another sign of group's resilience
Hamas' top leader travelled to Cairo on Wednesday for talks on the war in Gaza, part of a flurry of diplomacy aimed at securing another ceasefire and hostage swap at a moment when the militant group is putting up stiff resistance to Israel's offensive.
opinion The worst retirement planning mistakes you should avoid, according to an expert
In his personal finance column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew highlights some of the worst -- and most common -- retirement planning mistakes to avoid, so that your retirement is as financially secure and comfortable as possible (Getty Images)
Beware costs and logistics of at-home chargers before buying an electric car
It's a simple yet important routine for so many Canadians - plugging in their cellphones and smartwatches before bed to ensure they're fully charged in the morning. Increasingly, there's another item to add to the list: the car.
She bought a colourful vase at Goodwill for US$3.99. The rare piece sold at auction for US$107,000
Jessica Vincent had just started surveying the shelves of a Virginia thrift store when a vase caught her eye. The piece looked old amongst the clutter of measuring cups, candles and other tchotchkes. After adjusting her eyes, Vincent made out the words 'Murano' and 'Italia'.
Cracking the code: messages found in silk dress decoded by Manitoba researcher
Coded messages found in the folds of a Victorian-era dress were finally cracked by a University of Manitoba researcher almost a decade after they were discovered.
Food industry groups accuse Galen Weston of inaccurate claim over grocery code
Loblaw Cos. Ltd. chairman Galen Weston made an inaccurate statement about Australian grocery rules to a House of Commons committee, according to groups representing independent grocers, food suppliers and farmers.
Majority believes antisemitism and Islamophobia are problems in Canada: survey
Three quarters of Canadians believe both antisemitism and Islamophobia are problems in the country, according to a new survey from the Angus Reid Institute.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
The federal government outlines its plan to phase out gas-powered vehicles, Donald Trump is removed from the presidential primary ballot in Colorado and a Manitoba researcher decodes a cryptogram found in the folds of a Victoria-era silk dress. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Your favourite major chocolate maker may use cocoa grown illegally in a Nigerian rainforest
Cocoa from the conservation zone is purchased by some of the world's largest cocoa traders, according to company and trade documents and AP interviews with more than 20 farmers, five licensed buying agents and two brokers all operating within the reserve.
Toronto
-
Toronto police board approves $20 million budget increase for 2024
The Toronto Police Service is asking the city for a nearly $1.2 billion net operating budget for 2024, which it said will allow hundreds of new uniformed officers to be hired.
-
NEW
NEW Shoppers can save money on refurbished products, but are they worth buying?
Are refurbished products worth buying? An Ontario company says it can be a great way for shoppers to save some money.
-
Man wanted since October arrested in Hamilton
Hamilton police arrested a man who allegedly breached the conditions of his statutory release, weeks after a Canada-wide warrant was issued for his arrest.
Atlantic
-
Outages persist in N.B., N.S.
The worst of the storm that tore through the Maritimes may be over, but many people in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick are still dealing with power outages.
-
Police investigate stabbing at Dartmouth motel
The Halifax Regional Police is investigating an alleged stabbing at a Dartmouth motel early Wednesday morning.
-
Storm Watch: School closures, cancellations
Many schools in New Brunswick are closed Wednesday.
London
-
Crash shuts down all lanes of London intersection
All lanes of traffic have been shut down at William Street and York Street and drivers are being asked to find an alternate route.
-
Fatal collision in southwest Middlesex
First responders were called to the scene of a two-vehicle collision Tuesday afternoon in southwest Middlesex.
-
SIU concludes investigation into overdose death in London, Ont. cell
The Director of the Special Investigations Unit found no reasonable grounds to believe a London Police Service officer committed a criminal offence in connection with a drug overdose suffered by a 35-year-old man in August.
Northern Ontario
-
opinion
opinion The worst retirement planning mistakes you should avoid, according to an expert
In his personal finance column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew highlights some of the worst -- and most common -- retirement planning mistakes to avoid, so that your retirement is as financially secure and comfortable as possible (Getty Images)
-
Crown seeks banishment for man in Moose Factory assault case
Sentencing is delayed for a northern Ontario man accused in two physical altercations after an apparent plea bargain with the Crown goes sideways at a hearing Monday.
-
2 dead, 3 injured after collision involving school bus in Caledon, Ont.
Two people have died and three others have been injured following a collision in Caledon, Ont. Tuesday morning involving a school bus with a child onboard.
Calgary
-
'It's kind of a Twilight Zone moment': Critics question Alberta's plan to reinstate fuel tax in 2024
Alberta is again feeling the pressure to extend its relief at the pumps, but the premier says the full fuel tax holiday needs to come to an end to help the budget.
-
'There has never been a city council this unpopular': Calgary mayor's approval rating sits at 30 per cent
As 2023 comes to a close, the latest ThinkHQ Public Affairs online poll has Calgary city council's report card sitting well below par.
-
Calgary man caught smuggling $3M in cocaine into Canada: CBSA
A Calgary man is facing charges after authorities say he tried to cross the border with 52 kilograms of cocaine hidden in his truck.
Kitchener
-
Man dead, 6 in hospital after accidental carbon monoxide poisoning at Kitchener, Ont. home
Police say a 25-year-old man is dead from an accidental carbon monoxide poisoning caused by a car left running in the garage of a Kitchener, Ont. home.
-
'It stops here': Man explains how he stood up to axe-wielding stranger yelling racial slurs
The man who was approached by a stranger allegedly carrying an axe and yelling racial slurs over the weekend said he decided to stand his ground because he is tired of racism.
-
Cambridge council shoots down Preston Springs development, affordable housing over city parking lots
Two big items on the agenda were given the red light from Cambridge council Tuesday night.
Vancouver
-
Woman charged with murder after body found at Delta, B.C., property
One day after a woman's body was discovered in Delta, B.C., authorities have announced charges against another woman with a "familial relationship" to the deceased.
-
$10M PacNet settlement the largest civil forfeiture in B.C. history, Farnworth says
The B.C. government announced the largest civil forfeiture in the province's history Tuesday, but the company involved maintains it did nothing wrong, and only settled the case to spare its "innocent employees" and their families from the stress of a trial.
-
Have you had your catalytic converter stolen? You're not alone
The theft of catalytic converters in B.C. remains a multi-million-dollar problem, and some repair shops say more needs to be done to crack down on the thieves and those they sell to.
Edmonton
-
Lee, Horvat lead Islanders to 3-1 win over slumping Oilers
Anders Lee and Bo Horvat scored power-play goals and the New York Islanders beat the slumping Edmonton Oilers 3-1 on Tuesday night.
-
Remote Alberta town to become first in Canada powered by geothermal energy
A remote town located in the northwest corner of Alberta could soon be the first in Canada to heat and power the community using geothermal.
-
Sex-related charges dropped against former educational assistant in Hythe, Alta.
Charges against a 21-year-old woman who worked briefly as an educational assistant in northern Alberta have been withdrawn.
Windsor
-
Local reaction to EV targets announced by the federal government
It seems gas guzzler are running out of road with the federal government unveiling its plan to put the brakes on gas-powered vehicle sales over the next 12 years.
-
WATCH
WATCH Trio wanted in east Windsor pharmacy robbery
Windsor police are looking to identify three suspects wanted in connection to an east Windsor robbery earlier this month.
-
Downtown Windsor assault leads to charges for Michigan men
Windsor police have arrested four suspects from Michigan after an assault downtown over the weekend.
Regina
-
One dead, Sask. RCMP member injured in officer-involved shooting
One man is dead and an RCMP officer is injured after an officer-involved shooting on the Red Earth Cree Nation in Saskatchewan.
-
Sask. Indigenous couple reflects on long history of creating dreamcatchers
Veteran Harvey Pelleteir from Cowessess First Nation and his wife, Mary Pelleteir from Cote First Nation have been sharing their love of art with people across Saskatchewan and the world for years.
-
Sask. RCMP make arrest, recover stolen trailer and tools after gas plant break-in
Saskatchewan RCMP have made several arrests following a string of break-ins at a gas plant near the village of Kisbey.
Ottawa
-
OCDSB Trustee Dr. Nili Kaplan-Myrth sanctioned for code of conduct violations
Ottawa-Carleton District School Board trustees have voted to declare that Trustee Dr. Nili Kaplan-Myrth violated the board's code of conduct and voted to impose sanctions.
-
Cold streak coming to Ottawa heading into the weekend
Above freezing temperatures on Wednesday will give way to a frigid Thursday and Friday heading into the Christmas weekend.
-
McNab/Braeside, Ont. council votes to suspend mayor's pay over pattern of aggressive behaviour
Councillors in the Ottawa Valley community of McNab/Braeside, Ont. have voted to suspend township mayor Mark MacKenzie's pay for 60 days following an integrity commissioner's report into his behaviour.
Saskatoon
-
One dead, Sask. RCMP member injured in officer-involved shooting
One man is dead and an RCMP officer is injured after an officer-involved shooting on the Red Earth Cree Nation in Saskatchewan.
-
Sask. government plans to buy the Lighthouse and move its residents elsewhere
The Government of Saskatchewan plans to buy Saskatoon’s Lighthouse and flip the building once the current tenants are out.
-
'Recycled positions': Nurses union says Sask. health misleading public about ‘new’ staff in Saskatoon
Health officials are adding hundreds of permanent healthcare positions in Saskatoon to deal with hospital overcrowding.